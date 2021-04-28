Dessert anyone? Opelika couple open Korean dessert cafe next to their Korean barbecue restaurant

Restaurateur William Paulk left a long and prosperous career in automobile engineering to start a family-owned business with his wife, Gio.
After starting ChickChickPorkPork, a restaurant that provides takes on traditional Korean barbecue, several years ago, the Korean-American couple decided to branch out even further and start the Korean fusion dessert cafe Cheetos right next door on Pepperell Parkway in February.
“We’ve been in Auburn about 12 years, but for more than seven years I worked for a Hyundai and Kia supply company,” Paulk said. “Gio decided to work [at a restaurant] part time and I would help out. About six or seven months later she needed more help, so I left my job, a good paying job, and came here.”
Paulk said Gio enjoys cooking and coming up with new ideas for dishes, and 100 percent of the items available at both Cheetos and ChickChickPorkPork have come from Gio’s extensive research and testing of different takes on traditional Korean cuisine.
Paulk, meanwhile, helps with the business side of things and did all of the interior work for the two food service establishments himself.
“She’s got so many different things she has ideas [about] and things she wants to try,” Paulk said. “I’m kind of good with my hands, but all of the ideas are coming from my wife.”
Cheetos, which Paulk says derives its name from a portmanteau of “cheese” and “toast” that comes from one of their menu items, offers dishes the restaurant owner said can't be found in the area.
“You don’t see things on our menu anywhere around here,” Paulk said. “Not in Georgia, not in Alabama, and you don’t see it in Florida because we try to do things differently than other people.
The cafe offers half a dozen types of bing soo (a shaved ice dessert with different toppings), several kinds of handmade waffles with flavored cream fillings and dozens of sweet cold smoothies, shakes and bubble teas to choose from, all of which were designed by Gio.
Along with the sweet desserts and beverages, Cheetos also offers savory dishes like their signature cup toasts, which come in bulgogi, spicy chicken, garlic shrimp and other flavors.
Cheetos also offers several different takes on the American corn dog, including a beef corn dog, an “ugly potato” corn dog and a mozzarella corn dog.
“We do have quite a few Koreans come in, but most are Americans,” Paulk said. “I think the reason is that, not long ago, we had some Auburn students come in and eat the mozzarella cheese dog and a drink, and they filmed it and put it on TikTok. The video really got a good hit. I think it was almost 200,000 [views] in 24 hours.”
Despite the hardships and changes Paulk’s restaurants have gone through over the course of the pandemic including a shortage of available workers, the owner said he hoped he and his wife would be able to open another restaurant soon.
“We are here to stay,” Paulk said. “Business is now doing good and Cheetos is doing good, so we’re going to expand another Cheetos in Opelika with some of our menu and ChickChickPorkPork’s menu over there. … Towards the end of the year you’ll probably see another Cheetos in Opelika.”
Cheetos is located at 3810 Pepperell Parkway, Ste. 1, in Opelika.