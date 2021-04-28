Dessert anyone? Opelika couple open Korean dessert cafe next to their Korean barbecue restaurant

Cheetos, which Paulk says derives its name from a portmanteau of “cheese” and “toast” that comes from one of their menu items, offers dishes the restaurant owner said can't be found in the area.

“You don’t see things on our menu anywhere around here,” Paulk said. “Not in Georgia, not in Alabama, and you don’t see it in Florida because we try to do things differently than other people.

The cafe offers half a dozen types of bing soo (a shaved ice dessert with different toppings), several kinds of handmade waffles with flavored cream fillings and dozens of sweet cold smoothies, shakes and bubble teas to choose from, all of which were designed by Gio.

Along with the sweet desserts and beverages, Cheetos also offers savory dishes like their signature cup toasts, which come in bulgogi, spicy chicken, garlic shrimp and other flavors.

Cheetos also offers several different takes on the American corn dog, including a beef corn dog, an “ugly potato” corn dog and a mozzarella corn dog.