Determined to spend more time with her family, owner of Kristi’s Cookies opened sweet home business

Typical orders include a dozen cookies in up to four designs and seven colors for $55.

Design options include anything from basketballs, dinosaurs and wedding rings — as she boasts she has an extensive wall full of cookie-cutters.

After having Brooks, her now four-year-old son, Maggard wanted to create a business where she could stay close to the family. She only bakes on weeknights when Brooks is asleep, to spend time with him during the day.

Maggard asked him what his favorite cookie was and he immediately said Aubie — who she can bake into confection with that licensing deal with the university.

Due to the popularity of her sweet treats, she is booked out until April 4.

Maggard is currently expanding the business venture and taught her first cookie decorating class on Feb. 1 at Resting Pulse Brewery in Opelika.

“It’s fascinating! A lot of people watch the cookie videos and they want to do it,” said Maggard.

Participants learned how to decorate six cookies during the two-and-a-half-hour course.