Determined to spend more time with her family, owner of Kristi’s Cookies opens sweet home business

After deciding bank management was no longer her passion, Kristi Maggard picked up the baking sheet in 2019 and became a self-proclaimed "cookier."
Kristi’s Cookies is a small business based in Auburn that is sweet on the tongue and on the eyes.
Maggard’s focus is on the art of cookie decoration, and the home business she started just a few years ago has grown and now even has a licensing deal with Auburn University.
When she first started decorating in 2018, Maggard admits she struggled. She now laughs looking back on her first decorating experience, saying the icing wouldn’t dry for four days.
“You get online and you see these people doing cookie videos and it looks so easy … and it’s not easy,” Maggard said.
Her late grandmother’s love language was food, so she was determined to stick with it.
Soon she obtained an Alabama Cottage Food and business license and opened it to the public in January 2019.
During the early COVID-19 lockdown, business surprisingly boomed, said Maggard. “I have never been busier than when COVID hit.”
She saw an explosion in popularity with her cookie decorating and painting kits.
Typical orders include a dozen cookies in up to four designs and seven colors for $55.
Design options include anything from basketballs and dinosaurs to wedding rings — as she boasts she has an extensive wall full of cookie-cutters.
After having Brooks, her now 4-year-old son, Maggard wanted to create a business where she could stay close to her family. She only bakes on weeknights when Brooks is asleep, to spend time with him during the day.
Maggard asked him what his favorite cookie was and he immediately said Aubie — who she can bake into confection with that licensing deal with the university.
Due to the popularity of her sweet treats, she is booked out until April 4.
Maggard is currently expanding the business venture and taught her first cookie decorating class on Feb. 1 at Resting Pulse Brewery in Opelika.
“It’s fascinating," she said. "A lot of people watch the cookie videos and they want to do it."
Participants learned how to decorate six cookies during the two-and-a-half-hour course.
“They don’t have to do anything but show up, and they don’t have to have any experience whatsoever,” Maggard said.