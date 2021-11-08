Developer had a vision for saving White Street Baptist Church but COVID got in the way

In addition, Murray said there were some structural issues given the age of the building such as a leaking roof and weakening joists.

Murray said he invested about $580,000 buying the land the church occupied, but after things didn’t pan out, he sold to a different private owner in September this year. In the past, he also helped lead development on The Dakota, a subdivision in west Auburn, but he stressed he’s not typically a developer by trade.

“I learned my lesson,” Murray said of buying the old church. “That was not a positive experience for me … but I tried to sell it to somebody that might have interest in trying to preserve it as well.”

A representative from Three Sixty Real Estate confirmed that the current owner is seeking to build townhomes on the site and said that individual would not be interested in speaking for this story. The representative also said the property had been available for anyone to own over several years until Murray purchased the land.

Murray said he attempted to sell to the City of Auburn but was rejected because of a lack of parking availability for the building to be turned into a city facility. Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch-Taylor said she would have had interest in saving it but was unaware the land was for sale until the week of demolition.