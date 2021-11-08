Developer had a vision for saving White Street Baptist Church but COVID got in the way

At the corner of White Street and West Drake Avenue once stood a Depression-era white church that also served as a hub for both the city’s Black community and Auburn University Greek life, among other groups. Now, it’s been torn down in favor of a residential development — but in a different time it could have been saved and reimagined.
The old White Street Baptist Church was built in 1938 and was demolished Oct. 28, but it sifted through various property owners since 2009 when the original congregation sold the church to relocate to Carlisle Drive. One of those owners had a greater plan for the building.
Dr. Michael Murray, a Birmingham-based doctor, had a vision to preserve the structure and convert it into an event venue or restaurant after he purchased the site in fall 2019 through Three Sixty Real Estate. All plans seemed to be in motion with investor support and church enthusiasm by January 2020, but Murray’s ideas were shuttered when both went into free fall with the pandemic.
“We looked at it and I put a team together and we were excited about it that fall,” Murray said. “We were pretty far along in development and then literally January (through) February 2020 it just fell apart. The leaders of the church were quite excited about the fact they sold it for what they sold it for, and there was no hesitation about what we wanted to do, and there was no hesitation about what we were trying to do.”
In addition, Murray said there were some structural issues given the age of the building such as a leaking roof and weakening joists.
Murray said he invested about $580,000 buying the land the church occupied, but after things didn’t pan out, he sold to a different private owner in September this year. In the past, he also helped lead development on The Dakota, a subdivision in west Auburn, but he stressed he’s not typically a developer by trade.
“I learned my lesson,” Murray said of buying the old church. “That was not a positive experience for me … but I tried to sell it to somebody that might have interest in trying to preserve it as well.”
A representative from Three Sixty Real Estate confirmed that the current owner is seeking to build townhomes on the site and said that individual would not be interested in speaking for this story. The representative also said the property had been available for anyone to own over several years until Murray purchased the land.
Murray said he attempted to sell to the City of Auburn but was rejected because of a lack of parking availability for the building to be turned into a city facility. Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch-Taylor said she would have had interest in saving it but was unaware the land was for sale until the week of demolition.
“I reached out to another council member and … found out there was a demolition permit,” Fitch-Taylor said. “The person who purchased it had a choice of doing something different with it, and that was really disappointing (that they didn’t). That took away a lot of history.”
Fitch-Taylor said she noticed much grief from the surrounding community in the week that followed. She’s hoping to arrange a candlelight vigil of remembrance of the old church at some point if she can negotiate an agreement with the current property owner.
Johnny Green, an assistant professor at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Ga., was once the pastor at the original church from 1995 until 2009. He said he was disheartened to learn of the demolition and had hoped for a brighter future for the old church.
“In Auburn there are fewer and fewer places where you see a lot of the old architecture from the turn of the century, before and right after,” Green said. “In 10 years to two decades young people won’t know there was a church there.”
Green recalled the original church as not only a meeting ground for Black residents in northwest Auburn but also as a host of many Greek Week events throughout his years there and as a popular place of worship for student-athletes.
Though the church is no more, its legacy still lives on elsewhere. Three Sixty Real Estate salvaged the bell, the cornerstone and some bronze lights that remained in the structure over the years and gave them to the current church on Carlisle Drive, according to Murray. He added that he was able to donate pews that had remained in relatively pristine condition to Mount Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill.