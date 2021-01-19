Deviled eggs topped with fried oysters and a DIY Bloody Mary bar? Brick & Spoon brings them to Opelika

There’s a new breakfast option for residents in the Opelika area.

Brick & Spoon, a franchise based out of Louisiana, opened a new restaurant off Pepperell Parkway in Opelika next to the Walmart on Monday.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. and serves a variety of breakfast foods with a Louisiana twist, such as eggs Benedict po' boys, Creole omelets and deviled eggs topped with fried oysters. It also serves cocktails.

“We have a great variety for lunch and brunch, and we have a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar coming,” said Nickie Lopez, who owns the Opelika location with her husband Dan and her parents, said. “We also have mimosa flights which we’re experimenting with now. We’re super excited to be here.”

The restaurant is located at 2836 Pepperall Parkway, Opelika.

