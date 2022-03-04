Did you know Opelika was home to a POW camp during World War II?

In 1943, World War II came to Opelika in the form of a prison camp.
Camp Opelika was one of 500 POW camps in the U.S. It was constructed in Sept. 1942 on 800 acres of land located on what is now the John Herbert Orr Industrial Park off Marvyn Parkway and Williamson Ave.
In February, the Opelika City Council announced plans for the 22-acre vacant Ampex-Quantegy site on Marvyn Parkway, where Orr Distribution Center and the developer Porter Properties plan to develop multiple buildings designed for warehousing, distribution and commercial sales and service.
Camp Opelika was the second camp established in Alabama after Aliceville, and others were later built in Fort McClellan and Fort Rucker.
It held about 3,000 Nazi war prisoners, and the first to arrive were part of General Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps.
Glenn Buxton, director of the Museum of East Alabama in Opelika, said these German prisoners were caught in Tunisia, shipped into Boston and put on a train that brought them to Camp Opelika.
The camp was surrounded by a double barbed wire fence and was reinforced with 500 guards and towers controlling the narrow space between fences.
According to several newspaper articles, residents “filled the streets” to watch the prisoners get off the train and enter the camp. Residents were said to be surprised that the prisoners were German and not Japanese.
Buxon said the local residents were concerned when the prisoners first arriced, but they found out the Germans were young guys who “weren’t much different” from them.
An article published in the Opelika Daily News on June 5, 1943, described the first Germans that arrived in Opelika as “appearing to be in good spirits.”
“Happy but bewildered Germans were described, as landings were made in Boston and train trips were completed through the eastern section en route to Alabama,” the article said. “Some of the prisoners expressed great surprise to find that New York City had not been totally destroyed by German bombs. And they were said to have been puzzled when assured that a United States Navy of real potence still existed. They said they thought that the Japanese had wiped out the American Navy.”
Buxton said there was a section in the camp specifically for higher ranking officers, but the majority of the prisoners were young “grunt soldiers” and some of them were just old enough to hold up a rifle.
Life at the camp
The camp had 500 acres of farmland where the prisoners worked to produce vegetables. They were paid 80 cents a day for their work and 10 cents for their days off.
Aside from working, these prisoners spent their time learning, being creative and playing sports.
According to Mary Belk, a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News, about 1,407 prisoners received graduation certificates in different classes taught by other prisoners. These classes included biology, bookkeeping, chemistry, commercial science, commercial calculation, English, French, geography, geometry and German literature.
Buxton said the “hard core” Nazis were not allowed outside the camp, but some of the other soldiers occasionally left the camp, either to work, play music or play sports.
The prisoners created a 32-piece orchestra that was allowed to play at a few places around town. They also wrote their own newspaper and their own plays for their theatrical club.
Buxton said the prisoners made art from different materials they could find including mud to make ceramics. One prisoner even made a ceramic piece as a wedding gift for one of the American guards.
The Museum of East Alabama is the only place that has a collection of artifacts from the WWII prison camp, and Buxton credits a Col. Albert Killian for everything that was saved.
The prisoners also formed their own track and softball teams, which competed against Opelika High School.
Newspaper coverage of one of the softball games said the Camp Opelika team was “heavily beaten" by OHS by a score of 11-4.
Other articles mention how the prisoners were fond of chewing gum and singing, appeared happy and were devout Catholics.
“The efforts Adolph Hitler put forth to drive Catholicism from his army were in vain, judging by the demeanor of hundreds of young German prisoners recently incarcerated in the Opelika Interment Camp...” a newpaper article said.
Buxton said many German prisoners seemed to enjoy their stay in Opelika because they were far from the war and they had good food to eat, which was the same food that American soldiers were given.
Prisoners knew that they had more food than their families did in Germany. One prisoner wrote to his family saying he would send them a package of food.
Buxton said he knew of a German woman who came to Opelika several years ago to visit family and whose father had been held at Camp Opelika. She was 11 years old at the end of WWII and said her family would have starved to death if the Americans hadn't showed up.
She said she had a “warm place in her heart for American soldiers.”
Escape
Col. G. Cronander, commanding officer of Camp Opelika, told a journalist that the prisoners hadn’t given him the “slightest” troublw.
“They are a good-natured set of young men,” he stated in the article, “and I don’t believe we will ever have trouble with them.”
While this seemed to be true for the majority of the time prisoners were at the camp, a couple of them escaped through the sewer system only to be caught shortly after.
One incident involved two escaped prisoners who were later caught in Montgomery and brought back to the camp. Another involved three prisoners who escaped, and a newspaper article described the capture of one who was found in Pepperell Village in the backyard of Mrs. Jack Jolly.
The article said she saw the German crouched near the wood shed in her yard when she called on her neighbors, including a man named Smith.
“Armed with an axe, Mr. Smith moved in on the German who quickly rose to his feet and threw up his hands,” the article said. “He made no attempt to repel or escape his captors when apprehended in the Jolly back yard.”
The POW camp was deactivated in Sept. 1945 and all the prisoners were shipped back to Europe. The site then became housing for returning American veterans, and in the 1950s it was developed into Orr Industrial Park.