Did you know Opelika was home to a POW camp during World War II?

Buxon said the local residents were concerned when the prisoners first arriced, but they found out the Germans were young guys who “weren’t much different” from them.

An article published in the Opelika Daily News on June 5, 1943, described the first Germans that arrived in Opelika as “appearing to be in good spirits.”

“Happy but bewildered Germans were described, as landings were made in Boston and train trips were completed through the eastern section en route to Alabama,” the article said. “Some of the prisoners expressed great surprise to find that New York City had not been totally destroyed by German bombs. And they were said to have been puzzled when assured that a United States Navy of real potence still existed. They said they thought that the Japanese had wiped out the American Navy.”

Buxton said there was a section in the camp specifically for higher ranking officers, but the majority of the prisoners were young “grunt soldiers” and some of them were just old enough to hold up a rifle.

Life at the camp

The camp had 500 acres of farmland where the prisoners worked to produce vegetables. They were paid 80 cents a day for their work and 10 cents for their days off.