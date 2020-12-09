Dimon Kendrick-Holmes named Opelika-Auburn News editor

“I’m excited for our newsroom and I’m excited for our management team to have Dimon, but most of all I’m excited for our readers,” said Wynn Christian, Lee Enterprises’ president and director of local sales and marketing for its Alabama region.

“Dimon has a proven track record in the industry, and I’m excited especially for what he brings in understanding the value of providing the right content at the right time regardless of platform. I’m excited for him to engage with the community and for the community to really get to know him.

“I want our readers to really be prepared to engage with someone that wants to understand what matters the most to them.”

Kendrick-Holmes, 52, grew up in LaFayette. He attended Springwood School before attending Vanderbilt University on an Army ROTC scholarship. He then served as an intelligence officer in Germany for four years.

Kendrick-Holmes and his wife, Bess, have four children: Cary, an elementary school teacher in Memphis; Robert, an engineer in Charlotte, N.C.; and Will and Joe, a junior and a freshman, respectively, at the University of Georgia.