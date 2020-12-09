Dimon Kendrick-Holmes named Opelika-Auburn News editor

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes has been named editor of the Opelika-Auburn News, effective immediately.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead a talented newsroom as we cover such an interesting and thriving community,” Kendrick-Holmes said. “We’ve got some great stories to tell, and I look forward to talking to the people who live and work here, getting to know the community better and figuring out what those stories are.”
Kendrick-Holmes joined the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in 2001. In 16 years with the newspaper, he served a variety of roles, including features editor, metro editor and senior editor of projects and planning. From 2012-2018, he served as the Ledger-Enquirer’s vice-president and executive editor.
During his time in Columbus, Kendrick-Holmes was the lead editor on dozens of award-winning projects, including coverage of women in Fort Benning’s Ranger School and a multi-media story celebrating the career of Frank Thomas, the former Columbus High and Auburn University star, upon his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He also led coverage that won numerous Freedom of Information awards from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Associated Press.
Following his departure from the Ledger-Enquirer, Kendrick-Holmes taught English composition at Columbus State University and served as executive director at Marannook, a Christian camp and training center founded by his parents, Charles and Barbara, on family land in LaFayette, Alabama in 1976.
“I’m excited for our newsroom and I’m excited for our management team to have Dimon, but most of all I’m excited for our readers,” said Wynn Christian, Lee Enterprises’ president and director of local sales and marketing for its Alabama region.
“Dimon has a proven track record in the industry, and I’m excited especially for what he brings in understanding the value of providing the right content at the right time regardless of platform. I’m excited for him to engage with the community and for the community to really get to know him.
“I want our readers to really be prepared to engage with someone that wants to understand what matters the most to them.”
Kendrick-Holmes, 52, grew up in LaFayette. He attended Springwood School before attending Vanderbilt University on an Army ROTC scholarship. He then served as an intelligence officer in Germany for four years.
Kendrick-Holmes and his wife, Bess, have four children: Cary, an elementary school teacher in Memphis; Robert, an engineer in Charlotte, N.C.; and Will and Joe, a junior and a freshman, respectively, at the University of Georgia.
Kendrick-Holmes takes over the leadership position formerly held by Troy Turner, who has left the company. Kendrick-Holmes steps in to lead a newsroom that caters to more than 42,000 readers on a daily basis through its print and online products.
“To grow as a news organization, we’ve got to get more digital subscribers, and to get more digital subscribers, we’ve got to start producing content that folks in Opelika-Auburn can’t get anywhere else and can’t live without,” Kendrick-Holmes said. “To do all that, we’ve got to listen. I want to listen.”
