Dinosaur-themed display brings cheer to Opelika

A dinosaur attraction you can enjoy from your car has arrived in Opelika, courtesy of Bob and Christina Daughtry. Started as a joke, the light exhibit has grown into a beloved holiday tradition.
In 2015, the couple found themselves in a third-story, two-bedroom balcony apartment in South Bend, Ind. Browsing through the Christmas decorations at Walmart one day, they spotted an inflatable T-Rex holding a present in his mouth.
“We joked about getting him,” Bob said, surveying the 17 dinosaur inflatables spread throughout their front yard at 906 Lake Condy Road in Opelika. But when Bob went back to get T-Rex, he couldn’t find him. Or anywhere else, for that matter.
“I finally found him at a Walmart I didn’t even know existed,” he said. “I set him up and videoed her going up the stairs to freak out when there was a huge tyrannosaurus in our living room.”
Later that winter, the two were at a Menards – “a Home Depot or Lowe’s, but up North” – and found a barosaurus on clearance. Then a stegosaur with a wagging tail. And then a triceratops with a moving head.
“I was like, ‘OK, I guess that’s our thing,’” Bob said. “It just exploded from there.”
Bob, originally from Central Illinois, and Christina, originally from Montgomery, first met in 2013 at the Kick-Six Iron Bowl and moved back to the Auburn-Opelika area in 2016. The T-Rex "that started it all" now makes up a Christmas light display that innumerous spectators enjoy daily.
“Where I grew up, Thanksgiving is the night everyone would turn on their lights,” Bob said. “In my small little hometown, the downtown area would have lights wrapped around everything. I just take it to the extreme."
Bob thinks about the display year-round, saying: “At least once a month, I’m on eBay typing in ‘inflatable Christmas dinosaurs.’”
“Another one will be out here tomorrow,” Bob said, laughing. “Are you serious?” Christina said.
As seen from the road, the inside of the Daughtry’s home is decorated, too. The couple say they love to see people drive by and take the time to enjoy the attraction.
“It’s a busy road, but we’ll sit there watching TV, and she’ll look up and call out “Slow-roller,’” Bob said.
“We were out here a couple of weeks ago standing in the driveway and a husband is driving, and the wife popped out of the sunroof to video it from one end to the other,” Christina said.
Christina noted the importance of decorating, saying, “I remember driving by houses as a kid; I remember it being a big deal to see all the houses lit up.”
Bob agreed. “We didn’t do a lot of decorating growing up – of course, we always had a huge beautiful tree – but I always wanted to do stuff outside,” Bob said. “Obviously, where I was at the weather’s a bit harsher.”
Cera from the animated dinosaur television show, “The Land Before Time,” pays homage to Bob’s sister Sarah, who lives on the corner of the renowned St. Louis light display street, Candy Cane Lane.
Sarah creates a gingerbread-themed display, playing off her and her husband’s shared trait of red hair. As a nod, a T-Rex eating a gingerbread man sits in the Daughtry’s yard.
Despite the theme, a few items stick out as unique – a Santa on a hoverboard and the 12-foot-long Snoopy airplane on top of the roof, a birthday present to Christina in March that was two years in the making.
The display, controlled by an app on Bob’s phone, will remain up until sometime between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.