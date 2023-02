The discount retailer chain Dirt Cheap will be closing its store locations in Auburn and Phenix City on March 10.

The Auburn store located on 1625 East University Drive and the Phenix City store located on 2019 East 280 Bypass will continue to offer discount deals until then. Most store items will be between 40% and 70% off.

In the meantime, both stores will remain open while supplies last during normal hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both stores are closed on Sunday.