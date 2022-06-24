Disappointed abortion supporters go to Toomer's Corner on Friday evening to make feelings known

Nearly two years after daily social justice sit-ins began on Toomer's Corner, around 20 people gathered in downtown Auburn to let their views be known about the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade.

Kelli Thompson, who has been sitting at Toomers Corner since Texas first challenged Roe in September of last year, was on hand with her "Keep Abortion Legal" sign.

“I’m deeply saddened,” Thompson told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I mourn for the decades of social and economic progress that many women before me fought for that we lose, and for generations of women that come behind me. We'll have to fight to have that same entry into our workforce.”

The crowd around Thomas stood together peacefully, as a steady stream of motorists drove past, honking their horns and revving their engines, seemingly in agreement.

“Poll after poll suggests that this is not a left issue,” Thompson said. “Actually, the majority of Americans left, right or center want to keep abortion legal. So that's the side that I'm on.”

Emily Ratkowiak, another one of the protesters, was in full agreement with Thompson’s sentiment.

“Personally, I disagree with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey,” she said. “This opens the door for a lot of other legislation to come into question as well. But by taking away safe abortions, we are also not stopping abortions from happening - we're just making them happen unsafely, and there are a lot of consequences from that.”

Leah Billye Welburn, who is running for Ward 5 in the upcoming municipal election, was also on hand to show support.

“I know a lot of people are scared because the access to abortion is restricted now,” Welburn said. “There are a lot of states that aren't allowing it, and it's a procedure that some people need to access for their well-being. It's tragic.

"This ruling has been overturned and I'm hopeful that we'll have some new forms of protection put in so that anyone who needs an abortion can have an abortion without resorting to back-alley procedures or putting their own lives at risk.”