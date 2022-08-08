District attorney Ventiere wins national award for getting guilty verdict in murder cold case with no body

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere has received a national award for her work in prosecuting the no-body, cold case of Derrill “Rick” Ennis, who was found guilty for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn.

Ventiere was recognized by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation for “outstanding work in capital litigation and complex homicide prosecution."

In 2006, Slesinski was reported missing to Auburn police, but she was never found. In April of 2022 after years of investigation, Ennis was convicted by a Lee County jury of two counts of capital murder despite Slesinski’s body never being recovered.

Ventiere said last month in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News that a capital murder case without a body is "the rarest of the rare of cases."

“Ennis was certainly a risk to take, but it was worth it,” she said. “We knew it was him. It wasn’t going to get any better even if we found Lori.”

She said the most difficult part of the case was trying to put it all together in the right order for the jury to see the entire picture.

“This is the most complicated case I’ve had in my entire career,” said Ventiere, who said she became a prosecutor because her grandmother was murdered in the 1980s and the case was never solved.

She said her mother, Deborah McRae, was “extremely” invested in the case and was “over the moon proud” to see another family get justice.

Members of the team that investigated the Slesinski cold case included Alabama SBI special agents Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes.

“Jessica did a fantastic job prosecuting this case,” Barnes said. “I was in the courtroom, I watched it, I listened to her presentation, and that’s the way you do it.”

Whitaker was also in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial.

“She’s just unbelievable,” Whitaker said of Ventiere. “Her strategy in court is some of the best I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot.”