Do you have O-negative blood? EAMC has a shortage and needs you to donate some

East Alabama Medical Center is in need of O-negative blood and encourages individuals with this specific blood type to donate.
John Atkinson, public relations director for East Alabama Health, said in a release that LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood products to EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and that there is a “significant need for O-negative blood.”
This specific blood type is universal, which means it can be used to treat patients with any blood type. Only a small percentage of people have O-negative blood.
Donors can specify that their blood go to a certain hospital, and officials at EAMC are urging local residents to earmark their donations EAMC and EAMC-Lanier.
“We are in specific need for O-negative," Atkinson said, "so we definitely want those pints to stay here.”
While there is a specific need for O-negative blood donors, Atkinson said all blood types are welcome and people are encouraged to donate at various different sites on Saturday through Tuesday.
People are also reading…
Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card as well as a t-shirt, and they can earn a second e-gift card by posting their donation on social media, according to the release.
Times and locations
Here's the schedule for LifeSouth Blood Center, 505 East Thomason Circle in Opelika:
- Mondays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays Wednesdays and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon-5 p.m.
Here are the local remote times and locations for the LifeSouth Bus:
Bethel #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday
Chappy’s Deli in Auburn: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday
- Kroger in Opelika: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday