Do you have O-negative blood? EAMC has a shortage and needs you to donate some

East Alabama Medical Center is in need of O-negative blood and encourages individuals with this specific blood type to donate.

John Atkinson, public relations director for East Alabama Health, said in a release that LifeSouth is the sole provider of blood products to EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and that there is a “significant need for O-negative blood.”

This specific blood type is universal, which means it can be used to treat patients with any blood type. Only a small percentage of people have O-negative blood.

Donors can specify that their blood go to a certain hospital, and officials at EAMC are urging local residents to earmark their donations EAMC and EAMC-Lanier.

“We are in specific need for O-negative," Atkinson said, "so we definitely want those pints to stay here.”

While there is a specific need for O-negative blood donors, Atkinson said all blood types are welcome and people are encouraged to donate at various different sites on Saturday through Tuesday.

Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card as well as a t-shirt, and they can earn a second e-gift card by posting their donation on social media, according to the release.

Times and locations

Here's the schedule for LifeSouth Blood Center, 505 East Thomason Circle in Opelika:

Mondays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays Wednesdays and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sundays: Noon-5 p.m.

Here are the local remote times and locations for the LifeSouth Bus:

Bethel #1 Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday

Chappy’s Deli in Auburn: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday

Kroger in Opelika: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday