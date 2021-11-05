Do you love gameday military flyovers? Find out what it takes to make it happen

According to Hattery and Sherba, game day flyover missions mirror combat missions. Everything comes down to the second.

“Time on target is critical," Hattery said. "Whatever the target is, whether its inserting troops on the ground or engaging the enemy, we have to be deliberate in planning and make sure we’re on time every time. This mission was no different."

All the different personnel have to be on the same page and timing has to be perfect. To make sure this happens, units have teleconferences with FFA and the university and conduct mission rehearsals the Friday before the game.

“Things change and we’ll get updates,” Sherba said. “We’re continually tweaking and refining the updates to the mission to make sure that it’s as accurate and precise as possible.”

And it sharpens everyone involved. “This is really good intense training because you have got to be spot on," Hattery said. "You have to rehearse, coordinate and plan not only on timing but for executing the right altitude and airspeed,” Hattery added.

'You have to love it'