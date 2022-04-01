Does your business or organization need work on team-building? Opelika's Pickleball Club is happy to help

Opelika’s Pickleball Club offers team building exercises for groups in the community by teaching how to play the sport and providing an opportunity for groups to bond.

Pickleball Club President Jim Young said they wanted to give back to the community besides just giving money.

Young said the club has hosted team building exercises for a few other groups in the past and wants to let the community know they offer it to any group from churches to companies to families and more.

Recently, the leadership team from Pharmavite, a vitamin manufacturing company in Opelika, decided to accept the opportunity to use pickleball has part of their team building exercise. The team is made up of department heads within the company.

Pharmavite Site Manager Solanda Prather said she thought it would be something fun to do after the group took care of some offsite business.

“I think teams absolutely grow when they have fun, so it definitely provided that,” Prather said. “We also had to work together to get some instruction. There is a level of competition on our team already, so this only further elevated that because we were all trying to win.”

While the company provided a sponsorship for a pickleball tournament in the past, Prather said she believes it was the first time for everyone to actually play the sport. After the training, several members bought their own paddles and plan to come back with their families.

“For me, I thought it was fantastic,” Prather said. “It’s a ton of fun, it’s easy to learn, I really enjoyed it and I will be back with my children as well.”

The group was given an orientation on the rules of pickleball and then faced off against each other on the pickleball court.

“Most of the time the people that are in these businesses don’t have a time to interact too much socially,” Young said. “Pickleball is not just a sport of who wins and who loses, but it’s more of a social environment where the people can talk to each other over the net with their partners, and then you switch around. So you’re always switching partners, you’re switching teams and it just helps you know your fellow employees a lot better.”

Young said he read an article that described pickleball as “ping pong on steroids” and like playing on the ping pong table instead of behind the table. The sport has also been compared to tennis and badminton.

Players stand within a 22-foot-wide court, which is much smaller than a tennis court. Young said this allows players to communicate more and depend on their partner more because they have to be in position with each other at all times.

“It’s more of building a dependency and knowledge of how your partner is going to react and how they expect you to react based on certain situations in a fun environment,” Young said.

Any group that would like to schedule a team building exercise can contact the Opelika Sportsplex at 334-705-5560, go to sportsplex website opelika-al.gov/391/Opelika-Sportsplex-Aquatics-Center or go to the Pickleball Club website opelikapickleball.com.