Dogs in Alabama are less depressed than dogs in other states, study asserts

Dogs in Alabama are less depressed than dogs in other U.S. states.

At least, that's the conclusion drawn by CertaPet, an online telehealth platform, which found that the state of Alabama had the lowest search volume for "Dog Depression."

The study focused on seasonal depression in people and pets by examining the search rate of related terms in each state.

Because Alabama’s search rate for dog depression was so low, at only 16%, this may mean that the majority of dogs in Alabama are happy pets.

“According to Mental Health America, nearly 5% of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder in any given year," the study reads. "But humans are not the only ones impacted by seasonal changes. Our fluffy friends can also experience their own form of wintertime sadness–canine seasonal affective disorder, which causes lethargy or withdrawal in our pups during the frigid, winter months."

To find out where dogs suffer the most from seasonal depression, CertaPet used Google Trends search data, and looked for which states searched the most for terms like “seasonal depression,” “seasonal affective disorder” and “dog depression.”