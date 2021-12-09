Dogs in Alabama are less depressed than dogs in other states, study asserts

Dogs in Alabama are less depressed than dogs in other U.S. states.
At least, that's the conclusion drawn by CertaPet, an online telehealth platform, which found that the state of Alabama had the lowest search volume for "Dog Depression."
The study focused on seasonal depression in people and pets by examining the search rate of related terms in each state.
Because Alabama’s search rate for dog depression was so low, at only 16%, this may mean that the majority of dogs in Alabama are happy pets.
“According to Mental Health America, nearly 5% of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder in any given year," the study reads. "But humans are not the only ones impacted by seasonal changes. Our fluffy friends can also experience their own form of wintertime sadness–canine seasonal affective disorder, which causes lethargy or withdrawal in our pups during the frigid, winter months."
To find out where dogs suffer the most from seasonal depression, CertaPet used Google Trends search data, and looked for which states searched the most for terms like “seasonal depression,” “seasonal affective disorder” and “dog depression.”
They also looked at climate data from National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration to see what states had the coldest temperatures and least amount of sunlight.
According to the study, “Ohio’s search volume for the term ‘seasonal depression’ was 100 – the highest of all 50 states.”
Michigan, Maryland, Vermont and Alaska are other states that have a high search volume for seasonal depression while states such as Arizona, California and Nevada that have a high percentage of sunshine had a low search volume.
The CertaPet study explained that with cold weather and shorter days people have lower serotonin levels, which brings a change in mood due to seasonal depression.
Symptoms can include low energy, sluggishness and difficulty concentrating.
CertaPet also found that in addition to seasonal depression, the U.S. is “undergoing a mental health crisis, spurred by the pandemic.”
In 2020 Google searches for anxiety, PTSD and other mental health conditions “soared.”