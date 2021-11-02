'Doing the change so we can reach that George Floyd': Opelika's Ambassadors for Change team with OPD

Amerson said the OPD’s goal is also to “build equity in the community” and have the opportunity to explain what the department is doing and the reasons behind it.

Healey and Amerson have held Ambassadors for Change meetings in collaboration with Critical Insights Consulting once a month to share updates about the police department and to hear from citizens.

The group met on Monday to discuss OPD actions this year as well as what they still need to work on.

Amerson said that he and Healey continue to have conversations about looking for ways to reach “citizens lower than the middle class to uplift them and make sure they have a voice.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marion Sankie, one of the Ambassadors, praised the OPD's efforts so far.

“This is the first year, and things aren’t going to be perfect," she told Amerson. "Being the first year, everything is trial and error, but I think you should give yourself a pat on the back for what you’ve done this year.”

Many ambassadors agreed that this year officers from the OPD have been more involved and transparent than ever. They also recognized that everyone in the community plays an important role in helping to decrease issues and problems within the community.