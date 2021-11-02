'Doing the change so we can reach that George Floyd': Opelika's Ambassadors for Change team with OPD

“Are we reaching the George Floyds in our neighborhoods?” Opelika Police Department’s Captain Tony Amerson asked Monday night at the Ambassadors for Change meeting.
Ambassadors for Change is a group that was created to open conversations between the police department and the community and to work towards changing the mindset and perceptions citizens have towards law enforcement officers.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve failed, but I don’t think we have reached our goal yet,” Amerson said.
When Opelika's Chief Shane Healey was promoted to chief in Jan. 2021, he saw the need for the OPD to be open to the community, according to Amerson.
“We were acting like a closed society. Chief Healey opened the door, so if anyone wants to talk or ask questions we’re going to answer it,” Amerson said. “We’re not working behind closed doors anymore.”
Amerson was made captain of the patrol division in Aug. 2020 and is now the captain of the department’s community relations and special services division.
After Ambassadors for Change was formed in July 2021, the OPD has gotten more involved in the community by visiting schools and city events and has worked to build relationships between officers and citizens.
“We want to build a relationship with the kids who are most likely to become a George Floyd,” Amerson said. “When my officers are out there driving around, I tell them all the time, 'You have to get out of that car. You should know most citizens or have already met them.'”
Amerson said the OPD’s goal is also to “build equity in the community” and have the opportunity to explain what the department is doing and the reasons behind it.
Healey and Amerson have held Ambassadors for Change meetings in collaboration with Critical Insights Consulting once a month to share updates about the police department and to hear from citizens.
The group met on Monday to discuss OPD actions this year as well as what they still need to work on.
Amerson said that he and Healey continue to have conversations about looking for ways to reach “citizens lower than the middle class to uplift them and make sure they have a voice.”
Marion Sankie, one of the Ambassadors, praised the OPD's efforts so far.
“This is the first year, and things aren’t going to be perfect," she told Amerson. "Being the first year, everything is trial and error, but I think you should give yourself a pat on the back for what you’ve done this year.”
Many ambassadors agreed that this year officers from the OPD have been more involved and transparent than ever. They also recognized that everyone in the community plays an important role in helping to decrease issues and problems within the community.
“Ambassadors also need to be in the community, not just the schools, doing the change so we can reach that George Floyd right outside their house,” said Jequetta Canady.
Antione Harvis, another Ambassador pointed out that change isn't always easy.
“We have to work together as a unified community,” Harvis said. “But we also have to keep in the back of our minds that not everybody is ready to be impacted or ready for change.”
To form relationships within the community OPD officers have gone to schools to teach students and have made efforts to attend as many local events as possible.
“We know we need to work a lot internally to make sure these officers understand they have to get out of their cars,” Amerson said.
Healey and Amerson went to Opelika High School this year to teach seniors about search and seizure, traffic stops and other police procedures, and to allow students to ask questions.
“It was unbelievable," said Rebekah Johnson on behalf of Critical Insights. "The students were very knowledgeable and asked a lot of questions. The police department is starting to build rapport with them and change the concept of what I would say Instagram or Facebook says about police officers.”
According to Johnson, the students want the class to be a mandatory course and that it should be introduced to students in the ninth grade.
Amerson said the police department is also planning to start a program that will allow about 30 students to shadow policemen and firemen for a total of eight weeks with the hopes that some will decide to pursue those jobs in the future.