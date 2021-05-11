 Skip to main content
Domestic Violence Intervention Center in need of donations
OANews file photo Officer William Schallock reads off names of people killed in domestic violence situation as members of Alpha Chi Omega release balloons with name tags as the names are called during the Silent Witness Candlelight Vigil and Roll Call at Auburn University, which was also sponsored by the Domestic Violence Intervention Center, in 2013.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Center is in “huge” need of select donations right now, according to the agency.

“All of our services are free so donations are extremely important,” executive director Zenene Humphrey said. “In the midst of a pandemic, we have to ensure survivors and team members are safe so there is always a need for masks, sanitizers, and disinfectants.”

Here’s the Domestic Violence Intervention Center wish list:

• Cleaning supplies

• Masks (adult and child)

• Gift cards for gas, car repair and salon for clients with practical needs to prepare for interviews and go to work

• New twin-sized bedding

• New towels, wash cloths, hand towels

Funded by state grants, the United Way and local funders, the non-profit provides services to survivors of domestic violence in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Those interested in donating can call (334) 749-9248 for more information.

“Often times, survivors come with nothing but the clothes on their backs or maybe a few things they were able to pack quickly,” Humphreys said. “DVIC meets all the basic needs of those survivors in addition to assisting them with meeting goals of employment, housing, identification and more.”

