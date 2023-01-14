Don Eddins, publisher of the Auburn Villager, dies at 74

Don Eddins, co-owner and publisher of the Auburn Villager has passed away. Eddins died peacefully at his home in Auburn on Tuesday at 74.

Throughout his life, Eddins worked as a journalist, and owned his own private law practice. Eddins, his wife Nikki, and Charles and Earnest Whatley co-founded the weekly newspaper the Auburn Villager in 2006. Eddins and his wife became the sole owners of the newspaper in 2019.

Brian Woodham, editor at the Auburn Villager, honored Eddins in an editorial earlier this week.

“Don Eddins’ voice, leadership, friendship and big heart will be sorely missed at the Villager and in the Auburn community,” Woodham said in the story. “As a strong advocate of community journalism and as a longtime mentor to aspiring journalists, Don touched so many lives in a positive way.”

Woodham said that Eddins had worked for years as a journalist before starting the Villager and opening his law practice. Eddins had worked as both the state editor for The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer and as the state capital correspondent for The Huntsville Times.

“Eddins frequently wrote editorials in the Villager that focused on a variety of subjects, including about his love for his family, local issues and state politics,” Woodham said. “Eddins also frequently wrote about the Alabama Education Association, including a book published in 1997 on the history of the organization, titled ‘AEA: Head of the Class in Alabama Politics.’”

Charles Whatley, Eddins’ former partner at the Villager, said they had known each other since 1974. Eddins was then a reporter covering Alabama politics for the Huntsville Times and Whatley was serving on the House of Representatives.

“He did an outstanding job for the Huntsville paper. He was very insightful, I thought in his reporting,” Whatley said. “Some reporters had an agenda, but Don never did. He just reported what was going on.”

According to Whatley, it was Eddins that originally proposed that they partner together and open the Auburn Villager.

“He just had this idea that we start the Villager,” Whatley said of his friend. “There wasn’t anything bad to say about him.”

Eddins was born in Hartford in 1948 and raised on a small farm in Geneva County. After graduating from Geneva High School, Eddins earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Auburn University.

While at Auburn, Eddins served as the sports editor for The Auburn Plainsman. Eddins then earned his master’s degree in political science from Auburn University at Montgomery. He then went on to earn his law degree from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery.

According to Woodham, Nikki Eddins will take over as sole owner and publisher of the Villager in addition to serving as the paper’s business manager.

Don and Nikki were married for 46 years. He is survived by his wife, three children Lee, Kristin, and Candice, and five grandchildren.