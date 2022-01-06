Don’t go to ER for routine COVID tests, EAMC pleads

East Alabama Health officials continue to plead with the public not to use any of its three emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing, which includes those at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, as well as the Freestanding Emergency Department at the Auburn Medical Pavilion.

A message being posted by the health care provider and marked “Urgent” specifically asks people not to visit the emergency departments for routine COVID tests needed to travel or to return to work.

“If you suspect you may have COVID and have minor symptoms,” the message reads, “please stay home and contact your primary care provider or an urgent care facility for a COVID test.”

John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, said that these three departments administered COVID tests to 196 patients on Wednesday, with only nine of them requiring hospitalization.

One hundred of those 196 tests came back positive for a positivity rate of 51%, which exceeds the state’s current positivity rate of about 42%, a pandemic high.

Atkinson said that those with severe COVID symptoms that may require hospitalization should certainly come to the emergency room.