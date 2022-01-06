Don’t go to ER for routine COVID tests, EAMC pleads

East Alabama Health officials continue to plead with the public not to use any of its three emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing, which includes those at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, as well as the Freestanding Emergency Department at the Auburn Medical Pavilion.
A message being posted by the health care provider and marked “Urgent” specifically asks people not to visit the emergency departments for routine COVID tests needed to travel or to return to work.
“If you suspect you may have COVID and have minor symptoms,” the message reads, “please stay home and contact your primary care provider or an urgent care facility for a COVID test.”
John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, said that these three departments administered COVID tests to 196 patients on Wednesday, with only nine of them requiring hospitalization.
One hundred of those 196 tests came back positive for a positivity rate of 51%, which exceeds the state’s current positivity rate of about 42%, a pandemic high.
Atkinson said that those with severe COVID symptoms that may require hospitalization should certainly come to the emergency room.
“But we ask that people whose symptoms are mild to please seek testing at alternate locations so that patients in need of emergent care are seen without delay,” he said. “When the emergency departments get clogged with non-emergent needs, it creates longer than necessary wait times for everyone.”
With the holidays over, more locations in Lee County are offering COVID testing.
Atkinson said that East Alabama Health’s drive-through testing, a collaboration with the Alabama Department of Health and Lee County Emergency Agency, administered about 250 tests on Wednesday and will be providing several mid-week testing days for the remainder of January.
He said that East Alabama Health will also be providing testing on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this weekend and continuing through January, and that this testing requires the patient to have symptoms. For these tests, patients should contact the East Alabama Health Call Center at 334-528-4YOU (4968) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on weekends from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic is also testing 150-160 patients a day Monday through Friday. Appointments are made no more than one day in advance, and are available by calling 334-844-9825.
Clinics in Lee County that are accepting walk-ins include American Family Care in Tiger Town in Opelika (334-528-9050), Well Springs Urgent Care in Auburn (334-329-6268) and Auburn Urgent Care (334-821-3221).