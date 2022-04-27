Don't be alarmed, East Alabama Health is conducting a disaster drill in Auburn and Opelika

Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens and see multiple ambulances and a Lifesaver helicopter in Auburn and Opelika this morning.

East Alabama Health is conducting a disaster drill today from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, which will involve multiple ambulances, a Lifesaver helicopter and other public safety vehicles from Auburn and Opelika.

Nursing students and mock patients will be transported by ambulances on the following roads: Shug Jordan Parkway, South College Street, Lem Morrison Drive and Pepperell Parkway.

John Atkinson, the public relations director for EAH, said in a release that 35 nursing students from Southern Union and Auburn will be involved in the drill.

The students will travel to the Freestanding Emergency Department in Auburn and to EAMC. The mock patients will travel from Auburn School of Nursing and EAMC Education Center to the FED and to EAMC.

The Lifesaver helicopter will land at the FED in Auburn and will simulate a flight out to EAMC, according to the release.