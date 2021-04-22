Don't believe in the power of prayer? Just ask EAMC doctors and nurses about Park & Pray. #resilientLee

The strongest testimonies to the power of prayer that night came from two nurses. One of them was Courtney Sutton, an intensive care nurse.

“In the beginning as the patient was dying, we could be the only ones present with them,” she said. “And only the primary nurse and respiratory therapist at that. We did what we could and that was pray. We stood arm in arm praying and praising.

“We prayed for the patient to have peace and freedom from struggle and pain. We prayed for their family. We prayed that their families knew that their precious loved ones were not alone at that time. We prayed for peace to cover them, for love to flood their hearts and homes and comfort provided all in ways only our great God could orchestrate in a time of such desperate need of things.”

As she finished her speech, people were holding candles in the darkness.

“I know so many of us have felt broken, shattered, through all the pain and grief we’ve experienced. Do not deny yourself those feelings but do not get stuck there. Remember when glasses shatter, when ice melts, when clay turns to dust, any one of these things can be made new. But they must be broken to be made new. I have faith that something beautiful and new is being created from every single one of those tears and broken pieces. It’s not all for nothing.