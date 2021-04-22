Don't believe in the power of prayer? Just ask EAMC doctors and nurses about Park & Pray. #resilientLee

My first day on the job here as editor, I went to a community breakfast where Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, was speaking about COVID-19 and the hospital’s strategy for fighting it. He mentioned medical research and training and testing and PPE and vaccinations. And then he mentioned prayer, and he showed a photo of people lined up in cars on the hospital’s parking deck praying for staff and patients.
At EAMC’s candlelight memorial ceremony in March, Randy Price, a state senator who survived a harrowing battle with COVID-19, pointed to the site of that daily prayer meeting.
“The top level of this parking deck right over there,” he said, “became a gathering place for community prayer and was held by many of our powerful prayer warriors that not only lifted up the patients but also lifted up those that were performing the healing within this hospital. These prayer groups replaced a sense of helplessness with hope and help for a lifetime of love.
“My family and friends as far as from Kansas prayed on this parking deck … and when I was released from this hospital I joined them. I cannot tell you the emotions the first time that I stood on top of that deck and I looked at this hospital and I realized the miracles that were taking place inside this building.”
At that ceremony, Laura Grill, EAMC’s president and CEO, listed the casualties to date, including the 217 lives lost to COVID-19 and the 1,169 patients admitted to the hospital with the virus and later sent home. And then she talked about praying for strength for “our staff and our physicians” and seeing them pray with their patients and their families and one another.
The strongest testimonies to the power of prayer that night came from two nurses. One of them was Courtney Sutton, an intensive care nurse.
“In the beginning as the patient was dying, we could be the only ones present with them,” she said. “And only the primary nurse and respiratory therapist at that. We did what we could and that was pray. We stood arm in arm praying and praising.
“We prayed for the patient to have peace and freedom from struggle and pain. We prayed for their family. We prayed that their families knew that their precious loved ones were not alone at that time. We prayed for peace to cover them, for love to flood their hearts and homes and comfort provided all in ways only our great God could orchestrate in a time of such desperate need of things.”
As she finished her speech, people were holding candles in the darkness.
“I know so many of us have felt broken, shattered, through all the pain and grief we’ve experienced. Do not deny yourself those feelings but do not get stuck there. Remember when glasses shatter, when ice melts, when clay turns to dust, any one of these things can be made new. But they must be broken to be made new. I have faith that something beautiful and new is being created from every single one of those tears and broken pieces. It’s not all for nothing.
“There’s been a lot of darkness this year. Remember that in order to know when there’s darkness there must also be light.”
Wendy Morgan, a respiratory therapist, also mentioned light that night as she recalled being with patients in their final moments.
“They did not die alone,” Morgan said. “We held their hands. We talked. We sang. We prayed. And when the journey was complete we cried. We cried for work left here on earth undone and a life gone too soon. And then we cried for their families, for voids that would never be filled.
“Twenty-twenty was a very dark year and I really don’t have to tell anyone here that. But as it’s human nature, after darkness we always see light. My prayer is when our patients escaped the darkness that is COVID-19 that they saw a light so bright, so beautiful, so welcoming that they stepped towards it and never looked back.”
It would be an understatement to say that the faith of these women is inspiring.
Certainly, there will be doubters. Certainly, somebody will say that faith is just a crutch. But in 2020, our community didn’t just “let go and let God.” For an overwhelming number of hospital staff – and people in the community – their personal faith was an ever-present help in time of trouble and gave them the strength to soldier through some impossible situations.
We are strong. We are resilient. We look forward to brighter days.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is the editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com