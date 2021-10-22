Don't let your expired prescription drugs fall into the wrong hands. Drop them off at Saturday's Drug Take Back event.

Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and the Auburn Police Division team up Saturday to observe the second National Drug Take Back Day of the year.

This free event will be located at 2320 Moores Mill Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are also available on site.

The National Drug Take Back Day is an event held by the U.S. Diversion Control Division in which residents can toss their unused or expired medications with full anonymity.

This year pharmacy graduate students took the lead on the project.

“All you have to do is drive up or walk to our tents outside—no questions asked,” said Katelyn Carswell, one of the students.

From EpiPens to over-the-counter medications, students will accept it all. The only thing not accepted will be used needles or syringes.

Over the years, Carswell said, every event ended with countless boxes filled to the brim with pill bottles, and she’s happy to see the community take part.