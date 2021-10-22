Don't let your expired prescription drugs fall into the wrong hands. Drop them off at Saturday's Drug Take Back event.

Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and the Auburn Police Division team up Saturday to observe the second National Drug Take Back Day of the year.
This free event will be located at 2320 Moores Mill Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are also available on site.
The National Drug Take Back Day is an event held by the U.S. Diversion Control Division in which residents can toss their unused or expired medications with full anonymity.
This year pharmacy graduate students took the lead on the project.
“All you have to do is drive up or walk to our tents outside—no questions asked,” said Katelyn Carswell, one of the students.
From EpiPens to over-the-counter medications, students will accept it all. The only thing not accepted will be used needles or syringes.
Over the years, Carswell said, every event ended with countless boxes filled to the brim with pill bottles, and she’s happy to see the community take part.
“I remember one story where a lady was like, ‘I save up my pill bottles every year specifically to come to your event,’’ she said. “You’d think it’s not that significant and you’re just taking expired or unused medications, but sometimes this is what people look forward to because it’s a safer option.”
Nationally, the last Take Back held in April of 2021 collected 420 tons of medication and pill bottles.
There will also be a second dropoff location at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on 1900 Frederick Road.
“This event is important because all medications that are left in medicine cabinets or sitting around the house could get into the wrong hands,” Carswell said. “This is the perfect way to get prescription medications out of the house.”