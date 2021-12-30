'Don't risk it': Prevent drinking and driving this New Year's Eve by planning ahead

Local law enforcement officials ask citizens to plan ahead and make responsible decisions when celebrating New Year’s Eve Friday night.
Whether you are hosting a party or going out, there are multiple ways to avoid drinking and driving: have a designated driver, use transportation services like Uber or Lyft or stay the night if possible.
“There are so many options nowadays and ways to avoid drinking and driving,” said Chief Shane Healey from the Opelika Police Department. “You need to be responsible and you need to have a plan ahead of time.”
Healey said the key is going into the evening with a plan and already knowing what you’re going to do and how you’re going to get home safely.
“We want people to go have fun and enjoy themselves, but to also have a plan,” he said.
“The fact that some people will still consume alcohol and then get behind the wheel of a car remains to be a problem,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “As a result, the likelihood of an accident increases.”
Jones said it’s important to have a designated driver and a designated person to make sure someone who shouldn’t be driving doesn’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
“Don’t risk it,” Jones said. “If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Utilize a friend or transportation service.”
Jones reminds everyone that receiving a DUI (driving under the influence) has multiple consequences.
“It’s not just the fact that you are subject to arrest and having to spend some time in jail,” he said. “There are also expenses involved for posting bond and to retain counsel to represent you in a case. Then if the individual is found guilty of the charge, they’re looking at losing their license for a period of time, at insurance increasing dramatically and it may affect that person’s job.”
For anyone out on the road Friday night, Healey advises the driver to employ defensive driving techniques and to give other vehicles extra space in case they are intoxicated or drowsy.
“Even if you see somebody with a turn signal on, make sure they are actually going to make their turn before you pull out into traffic in front of them,” Healey said.
New Year’s Eve is typically a busy night for police officers, according to Healey, and the department will have patrols out in Opelika to keep citizens and the roads safe.
“Our officers are very well trained in identifying what we call cues of impairment,” Healy said. “It’s one of those things that people don’t get away with.”
Jones also said that there is an increase in activity for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on New Year’s Eve, which he said is partially because they increase patrols on this holiday.
“We certainly have an obligation to the public to do everything we can to keep the highways and roadways safe for the public,” Jones said. “We take a very strict approach to anyone driving under the influence and want to get them off the road to avoid circumstances where a person could lose their life.”
Lee County Sheriff deputies will also have extra patrols around Lee County Friday night.