'Don't risk it': Prevent drinking and driving this New Year's Eve by planning ahead

“Don’t risk it,” Jones said. “If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Utilize a friend or transportation service.”

Jones reminds everyone that receiving a DUI (driving under the influence) has multiple consequences.

“It’s not just the fact that you are subject to arrest and having to spend some time in jail,” he said. “There are also expenses involved for posting bond and to retain counsel to represent you in a case. Then if the individual is found guilty of the charge, they’re looking at losing their license for a period of time, at insurance increasing dramatically and it may affect that person’s job.”

For anyone out on the road Friday night, Healey advises the driver to employ defensive driving techniques and to give other vehicles extra space in case they are intoxicated or drowsy.

“Even if you see somebody with a turn signal on, make sure they are actually going to make their turn before you pull out into traffic in front of them,” Healey said.

New Year’s Eve is typically a busy night for police officers, according to Healey, and the department will have patrols out in Opelika to keep citizens and the roads safe.