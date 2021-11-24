Don't want to cook or clean up? These restaurants in the Auburn-Opelika area are open on Thanksgiving Day

For Thanksgiving Day, Sunny Merchant, owner of the Indian restaurant Good Karma, is offering a “pay what you can” deal.

Customers can select a meal from the menu and choose how much to pay. The offer stands Wednesday through Friday of this week.

“He’s very giving,” employee Mackenzie Rhodes said of Merchant. “He’s told me from the get-go that his whole purpose is community outreach and making sure everybody has access to a meal.”

Good Karma is located at 1409 S. College St. in Auburn and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s turning out really well," Rhodes said of the deal. "It’s really surprising how many people are coming in and offering to spend the regular price or more just so other people can continue to do it. We’ve had a really good turnout and everyone’s been really excited about it.”

If you’re looking for other restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, here’s a list:

Auburn Marriot Opelika Hotel at Grand National:

Will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet featuring roast turkey, mashed potatoes, seared chicken and pecan pie. It will cost $65 per person and $33 for children 6-12 years old.