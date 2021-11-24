Don't want to cook or clean up? These restaurants in the Auburn-Opelika area are open on Thanksgiving Day

For Thanksgiving Day, Sunny Merchant, owner of the Indian restaurant Good Karma, is offering a “pay what you can” deal.
Customers can select a meal from the menu and choose how much to pay. The offer stands Wednesday through Friday of this week.
“He’s very giving,” employee Mackenzie Rhodes said of Merchant. “He’s told me from the get-go that his whole purpose is community outreach and making sure everybody has access to a meal.”
Good Karma is located at 1409 S. College St. in Auburn and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It’s turning out really well," Rhodes said of the deal. "It’s really surprising how many people are coming in and offering to spend the regular price or more just so other people can continue to do it. We’ve had a really good turnout and everyone’s been really excited about it.”
If you’re looking for other restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day, here’s a list:
Auburn Marriot Opelika Hotel at Grand National:
Will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet featuring roast turkey, mashed potatoes, seared chicken and pecan pie. It will cost $65 per person and $33 for children 6-12 years old.
The hotel is located on 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika. To make reservations, call 334-737-2117.
Cracker Barrel:
Will be open for breakfast from 7–11 a.m. and will offer the normal breakfast menu but not all day. Starting at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel will be offering a Turkey n’ Dressing meal for $13.99. A beverage and pie will be included for those who dine in but not for those who carry out.
The restaurant will also be serving the following menu items: country fried turkey meal with two sides for $10.99, country fried steak for $11.99, meatloaf for $10.99, chicken and dumplings for $9.99 and a vegetable plate for $8.99. The restaurant is located at 1051 Fox Run Ave. in Opelika.
Waffle House:
Will be open 24 hours on Thanksgiving. Local locations include 110 West Glenn Ave., Auburn; 1738 Opelika Road, Auburn; 2346 Bent Creek Road; 2064 Interstate Dr., Opelika; and 907 Fox Run Parkway.
Golden Corral:
Will have a full Thanksgiving spread including turkey, pie and more. Golden Corral is on 2301 Birmingham Highway, Opelika.
Popeyes:
Will be open on Thanksgiving and will be offering a whole Cajun-flavored turkey that’s pre-cooked. Popeyes is on 1999 Opelika Road in Auburn.
Buffalo Wild Wings:
Located on 2257 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika and will be open on Thanksgiving.