Double the Whataburger! Iconic brand adding second Auburn-Opelika restaurant near Toomer's Corner

Auburn, Opelika and surrounding community residents wanted a Whataburger, and now they’re getting two in under a year.

The City of Auburn’s first Whataburger will occupy the historic former Bank of Auburn building at 101 North College Street across from Toomer’s Corner, according to the Auburn Planning Commission’s monthly development team review report, dated April 8.

The orange-and-white fast food restaurant with a cult following will replace the pizza restaurant Pieology, which closed in 2020. Previously, the corner space housed three different bars: The Bank Vault, Bodega and the Coffee Banque café.

“I’m excited to see something take Pieology’s place,” said Hoyt Harris a senior at Auburn University senior. “It’s great to see downtown grow and get new businesses.”

Kara Drake Cannady, 19, agreed, saying she’s happy to see a Whataburger coming to Auburn.

Plans for the 4,658 square space indicate that the popular burger restaurant plans to display its classic stylized “W” logo along North College Street and its full name along West Magnolia Avenue facing Auburn University’s campus.

In addition to the Auburn location, Whataburger is constructing a restaurant in Opelika across from Tiger Town at 2501 Gateway Drive in the shuttered O’Charley’s. Whataburger representative Ryanne Dalton previously confirmed that location will open this summer.

