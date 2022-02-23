Downtown Auburn Mardi Gras parade returns Saturday

Barry Dorman is more than excited to see the people together again.
For the first time in two years, beads, masks, Moon Pies and more are coming back to downtown Auburn.
The fifth annual Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras parade is set to ride through downtown Auburn at 3 p.m. Saturday, coming back after the parade was called off for COVID-19 concerns in 2021.
“People are jumping, trying to grab things. There’s no one there not having a good time. That’s what’s beautiful about it,” said Barry Dorman, founding member of Krewe De Tigris — the local club that has a love for all things Mardi Gras.
This year’s theme is ‘Rollin with the Royals’ and 35 floats are set to be part of the parade.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Thach Avenue and College Street and will make a loop, ending back where it began.
“I’m looking forward to our community spirit,” said Amy Crew, public relations liaison for Krewe de Tigris.
Four of the floats will be made and manned by the Krewe members. Dorman hints to look out for a kids pirate-themed float and a jester Mardi Gras-inspired float.
The other 31 floats are sponsored by local businesses.
Crew said she is looking forward to “all of the people, all of the fun and all of the excitement.”
Despite the Auburn at Tennessee basketball game scheduled for the same day and time as the parade, Dorman said he hopes to have a good turnout. “We hope those that don’t go to the game will come over to the downtown area for the parade.”
Streets along the parade route will close at 1 p.m. and will reopen afterward. Any cars parked along the route and not removed by 2:30 p.m. will be blocked until the parade is over.
If you are unable to make it to the parade, Krewe de Tigris is continuing its ‘Yardi Gras’ celebration.
What began as a COVID-19 practice in the absence of the traditional parade last year has made a return due to high demand.
Krewe members will decorate their yards from Feb. 7 to March 1 in Mardi Gras fashion for those who choose to take the self-driven tour.
“We did it again this year because it was just so much fun,” Crew said.
A list of participating houses can be found on Krewe de Tigris’s website, krewedetigris.com.