Downtown Auburn roadways and crosswalks to be improved in year-long project

The southern end of downtown Auburn is about to see a lot more roadwork, but the city is hoping the effects will pay off for years to come. South College Street, East Samford Avenue and South Gay Street will see various streetscape improvements spanning the length of Miller Avenue to Garden Drive beginning in February that will take about a year to complete.
“This is basically the south gateway to the university and the downtown area, so we’re very much looking forward to it,” said Patrick Slaughter, project manager in the City of Auburn’s Engineering Service’s Department
The project’s start comes after the Auburn City Council approved a funding increase from the city budget at its latest Dec. 7 meeting.
The City Council previously approved a resolution to match funding for the project at a Sep. 6, 2016, meeting. However, initial talks on the improvements began in 2015 between the city and Auburn University, according to Slaughter.
“This project will involve some traffic enhancements, adding an additional southbound lane on College Street to help traffic move a little easier,” Slaughter said. “There’s also some work on Samford Avenue where currently there is a … slight kink in the road where it’s not a full three-lane section from South College Street to Gay Street, and so we are correcting that.”
Slaughter said the new southbound lane was determined necessary following the city’s Comprehensive Citywide Traffic Study conducted in 2018. The study also led the city to redo traffic signals at Samford Avenue and South College Street; Samford Avenue and South Gay Street; and South College Street and Miller Avenue, which will now have left turn signals.
South College Street will also see more traffic islands with lighting added between Funchess Hall on the university’s campus and the Heart of Auburn shopping center in addition to new stamped crosswalks.
“They’re functional, but it’ll also be an aesthetic improvement to South College Street that will eventually get landscaping,” Slaughter said. “The crosswalks will help with student traffic back and forth from campus.”
The portion of street between Funchess and the shopping center has long been an informal crossing for pedestrians as noted by City Manager Megan Crouch during the Dec. 7 council meeting.
“If you ever eat lunch at BurgerFi, you will notice that people play chicken across South College,” Crouch told the council. “It’s a very dangerous situation, and that’s been a much-needed improvement.”
Flashing crosswalk beacons will be installed as part of the addition like those added up the street and on West Magnolia Avenue at other newer crosswalks, Slaughter said. In addition, decorative crosswalks will replace the existing stamped ones at the intersections of Samford Avenue and South College Street and Samford Avenue and South Gay Street.
“Instead of the plain white concrete or striped asphalt, it will be a colored concrete that has a texture to it,” Slaughter said of the decorative crosswalks, which he said are not only visually appealing but also more durable than stamped ones.
Another portion of the project involves the Southside Market gas station and adjacent strip of businesses, which will receive storm drainage improvements after the low-lying parking lot and land that make up the development have caused flooding issues in the past.
“The drainage in this area has not been upgraded in many years, or ever in some cases,” Slaughter said. “We have some storm drains that some buildings were constructed on top of, and so the idea with this work is to take the drainage away from those areas and to get it out from under the buildings.”
Finally, a new stretch of sidewalk will be added to the campus side of South College Street behind the president’s home which Slaughter said should further increase walkability downtown.
“Putting that in will certainly help with pedestrians on game days and students walking on that side,” he said. “It’s something the university has encouraged and the city has certainly wanted as well.”
The total project cost comes out to $6,600,165, with the Alabama Department of Transportation covering half at $3,590,752 as allocated through the Auburn-Opelika Metropolitan Planning Organization. The City Council’s vote on Dec. 7 allowed the city to cover the remaining half at $3,009,413.
As the project will not only be ongoing during the Auburn University school year but also spill over into the 2022 football season, Slaughter said heavier foot and vehicle traffic in the spring and fall has been an important factor in how the project will be completed given the area is a core part of the city.
“We have specified for the contractor some stipulations as far not having more than one lane (or sidewalk) closed at a time on College Street or on the other streets as well,” he said. “We will have press releases out ahead of time and there will be signage listing any detours or temporary closures.”