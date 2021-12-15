Downtown Auburn roadways and crosswalks to be improved in year-long project

“Instead of the plain white concrete or striped asphalt, it will be a colored concrete that has a texture to it,” Slaughter said of the decorative crosswalks, which he said are not only visually appealing but also more durable than stamped ones.

Another portion of the project involves the Southside Market gas station and adjacent strip of businesses, which will receive storm drainage improvements after the low-lying parking lot and land that make up the development have caused flooding issues in the past.

“The drainage in this area has not been upgraded in many years, or ever in some cases,” Slaughter said. “We have some storm drains that some buildings were constructed on top of, and so the idea with this work is to take the drainage away from those areas and to get it out from under the buildings.”

Finally, a new stretch of sidewalk will be added to the campus side of South College Street behind the president’s home which Slaughter said should further increase walkability downtown.

“Putting that in will certainly help with pedestrians on game days and students walking on that side,” he said. “It’s something the university has encouraged and the city has certainly wanted as well.”