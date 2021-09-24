Downtown Auburn’s Brunch and Browse looks to make a three-day weekend out of homecoming

Fans are flooding into Auburn for the Tigers’ homecoming game Saturday, but the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association is seeking to make it a three-day weekend for visitors with the return of Brunch and Browse. Downtown shops aim to entice customers staying in town into Sunday with discounts from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and longer operating hours.
Downtown Coordinator Jessica Kohn said much of the benefit of the event is seeing stores open on College Street and Magnolia Avenue offer specials all at once. In addition, some businesses that would not regularly open Sundays are participating.
“You don't typically have a lot of these boutiques that offer discounts all on the same day, so if there’s some shopping you need to get done, this is a great day to knock that out,” Kohn said. “I’m always encouraging people to shop early for Christmas if you want, or if you’re looking to buy clothes for the fall season, the temperatures are dropping.”
Last year’s Brunch and Browse was canceled as fewer visitors and fans ventured to Auburn with reduced stadium capacity because of the pandemic.
While visiting fans may be a large segment of those shopping during Brunch and Browse, Kohn said she also encourages local area residents to take advantage of the offers stores have planned.
“When you work full time during the week, you like to spend your Saturday maybe shopping, but a lot of people are going to be busy this Saturday tailgating, hanging out with friends and family for the football game,” she said. “So, Sunday is like an extra bonus day even for locals to be able to come downtown and do some shopping.”
One added convenience for shoppers this year is the city’s recently opened Wright Street Parking Deck, which Kohn said should make it easier for more customers to participate in Brunch and Browse.
“We have two parking decks now, so people do not have to worry about parking,” she said. “It’s great, too, because if you park in an on-street spot on Sunday, it’s free.”
Some of the specials include drinks, such as discounts on mimosas; however, Kohn said Brunch and Browse is not an entertainment district event. The Downtown Merchants Association usually schedules Sip and Shop events with a stronger emphasis on alcoholic beverages in the spring and fall, but Kohn said there won’t be one this year on account of Tipoff at Toomer’s — but did not rule out an alternative.
“I feel that we will have something very similar to Brunch and Browse on the day of Tipoff at Toomer's,” she said. Tipoff at Toomer's, which features a basketball court in the street and appearances from the Auburn University men's and women's basketball teams, is scheduled for Oct. 7.
A total of 13 businesses are taking part in Brunch and Browse on Sunday. Kohn said. While shops hope to welcome in more customers than other weekends, the Downtown Merchants Association faced challenges in recruiting stores to sign up, which she attributed to lower employment numbers this fall compared to those of the past.
“Some of these places were still very short-staffed for what they typically run with staffing-wise for a football season,” Kohn said. “I’m sure a lot of people have noticed we have some restaurants that will close on a Sunday or Monday just to give their staff a break because their current staff are working longer hours than usual.”
While the event officially runs until 5 p.m., Kohn said people may want to check in with participating businesses to confirm specific operating hours.
Kohn said she and businesses remain optimistic about visitor turnout downtown Sunday as temperatures begin decreasing and more people are in town not just for homecoming but also Auburn University’s Fall Family Weekend.
“It’s just great to see a normal football season because that hurt us tremendously last year,” Kohn said. “To able to just have visitors back in town, for people to be able to tailgate and have something to look forward to, it brings in a lot of people.”
A full list of specials and discounts may be viewed on the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association’s Facebook page at or its Instagram page.