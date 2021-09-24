Downtown Auburn’s Brunch and Browse looks to make a three-day weekend out of homecoming

Fans are flooding into Auburn for the Tigers’ homecoming game Saturday, but the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association is seeking to make it a three-day weekend for visitors with the return of Brunch and Browse. Downtown shops aim to entice customers staying in town into Sunday with discounts from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and longer operating hours.

Downtown Coordinator Jessica Kohn said much of the benefit of the event is seeing stores open on College Street and Magnolia Avenue offer specials all at once. In addition, some businesses that would not regularly open Sundays are participating.

“You don't typically have a lot of these boutiques that offer discounts all on the same day, so if there’s some shopping you need to get done, this is a great day to knock that out,” Kohn said. “I’m always encouraging people to shop early for Christmas if you want, or if you’re looking to buy clothes for the fall season, the temperatures are dropping.”

Last year’s Brunch and Browse was canceled as fewer visitors and fans ventured to Auburn with reduced stadium capacity because of the pandemic.

While visiting fans may be a large segment of those shopping during Brunch and Browse, Kohn said she also encourages local area residents to take advantage of the offers stores have planned.