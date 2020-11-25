Downtown Auburn to host Blue Friday

Downtown Auburn will kick-off holiday shopping this weekend.
Everyone is invited downtown to kick-off the Iron Bowl weekend and celebrate the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, or as it's called in Auburn - Blue Friday.
Many retailers are to extend shopping hours and hold special deals throughout the day, ranging from as early as 8 a.m. to as late as 8 p.m.
Charming Oaks, who on top of special deals will be giving away $20 coupons to the first 20 people in line, is just one of many local retailers who is providing incentives for citizens to shop local.
"Blue Friday is always so much fun," Shelby Cohan, general manager and buyer for Charming Oaks, said. "We definitely need people to come out and shop local this year more than ever."
In addition to shopping at downtown Auburn retailers, customers are giving back to the Auburn community.
"It's been a hard year on every one and local stores don't have the online advantage that most chain stores have," Anna Banks Turberville, a sales associate at Fabrik, said. "It's especially important to shop local here in Auburn if you can."
Here’s just a few of the deals customers can expect on Friday:
- The Locker Room will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Deals include 35% off Trask shoes and a buy two get one free deal on select collegiate apparel.
- Charming Oaks will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Deals include
- Therapy will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. the entire store will be 30% off and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. the entire store will be 20% off. All day, Scarlet and Gold will be buy one get one free while supplies last. Additional sales include $10 dollar and $20 dollar racks of clothing and up to 50% off of denim and jewelry.
- Fabrik will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 25 people in line will receive a special gift.
- Wrapsody will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Deals include select items from 8 a.m. to noon and 25% off the entire store from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information on deals and extended hours, follow Downtown Auburn on Facebook and Instagram.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.