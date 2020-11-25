Downtown Auburn to host Blue Friday

Downtown Auburn will kick-off holiday shopping this weekend.

Everyone is invited downtown to kick-off the Iron Bowl weekend and celebrate the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, or as it's called in Auburn - Blue Friday.

Many retailers are to extend shopping hours and hold special deals throughout the day, ranging from as early as 8 a.m. to as late as 8 p.m.

Charming Oaks, who on top of special deals will be giving away $20 coupons to the first 20 people in line, is just one of many local retailers who is providing incentives for citizens to shop local.

"Blue Friday is always so much fun," Shelby Cohan, general manager and buyer for Charming Oaks, said. "We definitely need people to come out and shop local this year more than ever."

In addition to shopping at downtown Auburn retailers, customers are giving back to the Auburn community.

"It's been a hard year on every one and local stores don't have the online advantage that most chain stores have," Anna Banks Turberville, a sales associate at Fabrik, said. "It's especially important to shop local here in Auburn if you can."

Here’s just a few of the deals customers can expect on Friday: