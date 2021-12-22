Downtown Auburn's hanging basket lady hangs up her watering wand after 17 years

Jennings said the job opened after the Beautification Council introduced the baskets but decided against leaving responsibility of their care to downtown merchants.

“I don’t think that worked so well,” Jennings said. “So then, it evolved into ABC members were going to rotate and take care of it, and I’m not sure how that worked out either.”

Jennings has lived in Auburn since 1985 when she was a student at Auburn University and said she “fell in love with plants and soil” while working as part of the university’s landscape services. A native of Fairhope, Ala., she grew up more around sea and sand than soil, however, and didn’t initially see herself staying in town once she graduated.

“I’m a beach girl and I was here to get a degree and probably head back south,” she said. “When I was in school, I met my now-husband and started a family. It’s been a great place to live.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her husband, James, kept her love for greenery alive as he was a graduate in horticulture and later served as the City of Auburn’s superintendent of beautification and urban forestry, she said. The watering job ended up working out well for Jennings, providing her some income while allowing her to be a stay-at-home mom.