The Downtown Merchants Association will host its fourth annual Downtown Family Supper Thursday evening on Tichenor Avenue.

Chefs from some of Auburn’s top restaurants will provide a multi-course meal to 200 guests who will dine outdoors. Restaurants participating this year include The Hound, The Depot, Acre, Ariccia, Hey Day Market, and Irritable Bao. Guests will also have a chance to enjoy cocktails and live music.

“You’re never going to find yourself getting to eat a meal from the Hound, the Depot, Acre and Ariccia all in one setting. This is where you get to do that,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association. “We put the dining tables out there. We string up the string lights. The chefs come, and they prep the food. They serve it to you family-style, right there on the streets of downtown.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association and Nourish Alabama.

The Downtown Family Supper is one of three fundraising events the Downtown Merchants Association hosts each year. These events help pay for public events, such as the Christmas parade. Nourish Alabama is a hunger initiative that partners with Hornsby Farms in Auburn to provide fresh produce for disadvantaged families in the community.

“This is such an incredible opportunity for us to take something that’s such a culinary driven event, but also wrap it into this culinary-driven nonprofit, Nourish,” Kohn said.

Tables will be set up along Tichenor Avenue between the Coffee Cat and City Hall. In previous years, there has been one long table where everyone dined together at previous events. This year, there will be multiple round tables set up. Kohn said the change will better facilitate servers and allow guests a greater opportunity to talk with each other.

The food and setting will have a tropical theme this year. Robbie Nicolaisen, executive chef at The Hound, works with Kohn on the event each year. He suggested participating restaurants work around a theme in order to bring a cohesiveness to the menu this year.

“We’re going to take that theme, and you’re not just going to see it from the culinary standpoint,” Kohn said. “We are going to bring it in through the decor and just overall the aesthetics of the event this year will follow that theme.”

The Downtown Family Supper originally began in 2018 as a partnership between the Downtown Merchants Association and the Hound. Kohn said that the Hound’s management team has been instrumental in creating the event each year it’s been put on. Downtown took a break from the supper during the COVID years but brought it back in 2022.

“It’s just gotten bigger and better each year,” she said. “This will be our biggest year.”

Visit aotourism.com to get tickets and more information about the Downtown Family Supper.