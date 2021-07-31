Downtown on a Friday night, businesses look with hope to football season

“Sure, there might be precautions that we need to take, but I think businesses need to be open and have the opportunity to take advantage of the excitement of the university being back open,” Brown said. “They have to make their rent, they’ve got to pay their payroll. They’ve got employees that, a majority of them, are college students, so it’s going to work—I just feel like we might have a few challenges along the way.”

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to spike across the state as well as the local community, Kohn said she continues to hope that Auburn residents stay safe and shop local.

“Given what we’ve heard right now with where we stand with COVID and the percentage of those who have been vaccinated, there’s always concerns that we might not return to normal as much as we’d hoped,” Kohn said. “But as local businesses go, we just hope that people will use their right judgement and still try to support [local businesses] the best they can.”

On Friday night, while walking along a packed sidewalk towards Toomer’s Corner, Auburn resident Anne Ellison, cocktail in hand, laughed and mingled with friends and family.