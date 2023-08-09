Opelika is installing ADA approved trench drains along a section of First Avenue that features 10,000 HZ Records and Mama Mocha’s Espresso Bar.

This new trench drains are the latest attempt from the city of Opelika to prevent the flooding that has plagued several businesses on First Avenue for the past few years. There was serious flooding in November of 2022, and again in mid-June that saw several inches of water pour into the businesses.

“All we can do is continue to try to protect our stuff as much as possible,” 10,000 HZ Records owner Russell Baggett said in June.

City engineer Scott Parker has been with the city as they have tried to address the issues and he believes the trench drains will help.

“Because the doorways are so close to the drain elevations, water standing on the roadway has been seen entering the doorways as a car passes by and causes a wave up on the sidewalk,” Parker said. “Two other inlets have also been added to the outside of each landscape to help collect water from the roadway into the underground storm sewer system.”

The new trench drains are designed to catch the waves that come from passing cars, and should reduce the severity of the flooding as a whole. Parker said that the recent construction had been approved before the recent flooding in June, but supply chain issues cause a major delay in the installation of the new drains. Robinson Paving is the city contractor tasked with installing the new trench drains. Park now expects the construction to be done by the end of next week at the latest.

The City of Opelika is not stopping there, as the Opelika City Council approved a professional services agreement with engineering firm Barrett-Simpson Inc.(BSI) to conduct a hydraulic study on that part of town.

“This will tell us if there is a larger issue with the 100+ year old drainage system on North Railroad Avenue that could be contributing to these issues,” Parker said.

The study, which is expected to take approximately three months, will involve using a drone, as well as conventional methods and storm pipe measurements.