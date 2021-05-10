Dozens of bags of trash collected at Opelika’s Slam Dunk the Junk community clean-up event

About 60 bags of trash, tires, chairs and more were picked up by Opelika residents throughout the city Saturday before they returned to the Covington Recreation Center for some free throws at the Slam Dunk the Junk event.

Despite having to reschedule to Mother’s Day weekend because of rain, Opelika Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling said over two dozen residents came out for the community cleanup and basketball event.

“The fact that we moved it because of the rain and Mother’s Day, I still felt really good about our turnout,” Kehling said. “We had a good mix of city people and citizens, and the police department came out, so overall we were very pleased.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cleanup sites ranged from streets off Frederick Road to areas near the Sportsplex and sites near the Opelika Middle School to Highway 169, Krehling said.

While the Slam Dunk the Junk event was originally planned to mark the end of the Don’t Be an Ope-Loser citywide anti-littering campaign, Krehling said the campaign, as well as the painted trash cans throughout town, would last until the end of May and would hopefully return in 2022.