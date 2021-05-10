 Skip to main content
Dozens of bags of trash collected at Opelika’s Slam Dunk the Junk community clean-up event
Dozens of bags of trash collected at Opelika's Slam Dunk the Junk community clean-up event

Slam Dunk the Junk

Opelika residents gather to the Covington Recreation Center for the Slam Dunk the Junk community clean up event Saturday.

 City of Opelika

About 60 bags of trash, tires, chairs and more were picked up by Opelika residents throughout the city Saturday before they returned to the Covington Recreation Center for some free throws at the Slam Dunk the Junk event.

Despite having to reschedule to Mother’s Day weekend because of rain, Opelika Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling said over two dozen residents came out for the community cleanup and basketball event.

“The fact that we moved it because of the rain and Mother’s Day, I still felt really good about our turnout,” Kehling said. “We had a good mix of city people and citizens, and the police department came out, so overall we were very pleased.”

The cleanup sites ranged from streets off Frederick Road to areas near the Sportsplex and sites near the Opelika Middle School to Highway 169, Krehling said.

While the Slam Dunk the Junk event was originally planned to mark the end of the Don’t Be an Ope-Loser citywide anti-littering campaign, Krehling said the campaign, as well as the painted trash cans throughout town, would last until the end of May and would hopefully return in 2022.

Even though the clean-up campaign is nearing its end, Krehling said the city will still work to encourage residents to pick up their trash in order to keep Opelika beautiful.

“The mayor is a big advocate of throwing your litter in the trash and keeping your city beautiful, so we definitely will not just stop talking about it,” Krehling said. “We’ll continue to push recycling as part of that as well. It’s something we’ll have to focus on throughout the year, and we have seen a decrease in trash throughout the campaign, so we feel like it definitely helped.”

