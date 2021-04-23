Dr. Ricardo Maldonado on the pandemic: 'Nobody trained for this in medical school.' #resilientLee

2021 got off to a troubling start. Local hospitalizations shot up again after the Christmas Day low of 47, surging back up to 91 by mid-January. The increase was blamed by EAMC officials on people prematurely deciding that the coronavirus risk was disappearing.

It was almost too much for some of the medical providers, even the ones who had spent decades fighting diseases.

“During the second peak of COVID-19, me and my team were working long hours,” recalled EAMC Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado. “I saw they were tired, so I would tell them to take a break and they would and they would ask when I would take a break. My answer was always the same: ‘Don’t worry about me; I was trained for this. Actually, I trained for this all my life.’”

“One day after repeating this very often to myself, somebody asked me if I truly was trained in medical school for this. And I said, ‘No. Nobody trained for this in medical school or residency or fellowship.’

“… I knew from the very beginning that COVID-19 will test me as a human being, not only as a physician. COVID-19 has brought me down to my knees many times.

“COVID-19 has killed my patients in a way that no other illness has in my 30-something-year career. I had no effective treatment to offer to my patients. I want to thank our hospital for allowing me to try unproven treatments in an effort to save one life.”