Dragons, sushi and jazz! The Auburn University Marching Band unveils a new halftime show vs. LSU

Auburn fans are always on the edge of their seats on game day.

But it isn’t always because the football team is in a fierce battle. Fans are also waiting to see what the Auburn University Marching Band is going to do next.

This Saturday, the band will debut a brand-new halftime show, titled “Uniquely Auburn.”

The three-part performance will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southeastern Raptor Center with a song from the hit DreamWorks movie, “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“We’re actually forming an eagle on the field that animates and flies,” said Corey Spurlin, Auburn’s associate director of bands. “It’s a really neat drill effect that we’ve created with the marching formations.”

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will also be showcased with Harry Style’s song, “Music For a Sushi Restaurant.”

“The fans will like the fact that the music is so recognizable to them, especially with the popularity of Harry Styles right now. The Tiger Eyes’ routine to Music For a Sushi restaurant (is) really fun, and they do a great job with their choreograph,” Spurlin said, referring to the band’s visual ensemble, which features three lines: flags, majorettes and dancers.

The third segment relates to the new recording studio that is under construction in the music department, and the band will play a jazz swing song, “Big Noise From Winnetka” with help from two members of the university’s music faculty, saxophonist Khari Lee and high-note trumpeter Mark Zauss. “LSU is a big game, and we thought it’d be entertaining for the fans,” Spurlin said of the new routine.The idea of using halftime shows to highlight important campus programs and initiatives is nothing new. In past shows, the marching band has tipped its hats to the university’s cybersecurity program and the Vapor Wake program, which trains dogs to detect person-borne explosives.

“We believe very strongly in our goal to be good ambassadors for Auburn,” Spurlin said, “and so we try to use our halftime platform from time to time to promote great things about our campus.”

The game against LSU kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Other events

Auburn Equestrian Scrimmage: 3 p.m. Friday, Auburn University Equestrian Center, 1235 Wire Road, Auburn. Free.

. Come out and see Auburn’s pre-season scrimmage before the team heads off to Athens, Georgia, next weekend for its first meet.

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8/ticket. https://www.vetmed.auburn.edu/raptor/. Watch hawks, falcons and eagles as they swoop around the amphitheater in this educational presentation.

Come Home to the Corner: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. https://downtownauburnonline.com/. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Auburn Women’s Soccer Game: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Auburn Soccer Complex, 2340 Wire Road, Auburn. Free. https://auburntigers.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule/2022. Come out to cheer on Auburn’s Women’s soccer team against Vanderbilt.

10th Annual Haunted Auburn Walking Tour: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Toomers Oak’s, 112 S. College St., Auburn. Free. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080154851520. Join local paranormal investigators as they lead you through downtown Auburn and talk about spooky experiences.

Play: ‘Detroit ‘67’: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Telfair B. Peet Theatre, 350 W. Samford Ave., Auburn. Free-$16/ticket. https://cla.auburn.edu/theatre/productions/current-season/detroit-67/. Watch Auburn University students share the story of a family during the Detroit race riots of 1967. With additional showings at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturdays in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. https://www.facebook.com/opelikagrows/. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening and different types of seeds. Oh, and feed the herd of goats!

Play: ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’: 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika. $7-10/ticket. https://www.facebook.com/OpelikaHighTheatreSociety/. Visit Narnia with this performance by the Opelika High School Theatre.

Rising Gardens Community Market: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Auburn Montessori School, 231 East Drake Ave., Auburn. Free. https://www.facebook.com/risinggardensllc/. Try out produce and goods from local vendors at this week’s market, as live music and the smell of food fills the air.