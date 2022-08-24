Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested by both the Opelika and Auburn police departments in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions.

Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt last week and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance last week, and that Christopher Pope was arrested a few weeks ago for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said Pope and Hunt were released from the Lee County Detention Center on bond.

Duke said that Pope and Hunt were not arrested for selling prescriptions or drugs out of their food truck.

Assistant Chief Stewart said the Auburn Police Department charged both with possession of a controlled substance.