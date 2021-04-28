Drive, don't run! Relay for Life Lee County to hold drive-thru event Friday

Lee County volunteers and the American Cancer Society are gearing up for Victory Laps against Cancer, a Relay for Life event this Friday.

This year, a drive-thru celebration will remember and honor those fighting cancer. The event will be held Friday from 7-9 p.m. at East Alabama Medical Center’s Spencer Cancer Center on Village Professional Drive in Opelika,

“Coronavirus hasn’t stopped cancer and those who battle it,” said Randy Causey, EAMC director of support services and Relay for Life co-chairman and a volunteer for more than 20 years, in a statement. “New cancer patients are diagnosed every day and those who are already diagnosed are battling it amid coronavirus.”

Relay for Life Lee County encourages those attending to decorate their cars to match the racing theme, and cars will drive in front of the Spencer Cancer Center in the semi-circle off Dunlop Circle.

Cancer survivors will be recognized in the cancer center’s main parking lot. Guests will remain in their cars during the event.

Guests who decorate their cars can participate in a best decorated car contest. Signs will direct decorated cars to the judging area at the event.