Drive, don't run! Relay for Life Lee County to hold drive-thru event Friday
  • Updated
Friday Relay (copy)

Normally members of Lee County would get together to celebrate Relay for Life, but this year, the event will look a little bit different. 

 O-A News file photo

Lee County volunteers and the American Cancer Society are gearing up for Victory Laps against Cancer, a Relay for Life event this Friday.

This year, a drive-thru celebration will remember and honor those fighting cancer. The event will be held Friday from 7-9 p.m. at East Alabama Medical Center’s Spencer Cancer Center on Village Professional Drive in Opelika, 

“Coronavirus hasn’t stopped cancer and those who battle it,” said Randy Causey, EAMC director of support services and Relay for Life co-chairman and a volunteer for more than 20 years, in a statement. “New cancer patients are diagnosed every day and those who are already diagnosed are battling it amid coronavirus.”

Relay for Life Lee County encourages those attending to decorate their cars to match the racing theme, and cars will drive in front of the Spencer Cancer Center in the semi-circle off Dunlop Circle.

Cancer survivors will be recognized in the cancer center’s main parking lot. Guests will remain in their cars during the event. 

Guests who decorate their cars can participate in a best decorated car contest. Signs will direct decorated cars to the judging area at the event.

Relay for Life Lee County plans to have luminaria candles on both sides of Village Professional Drive to celebrate, honor and remember those fighting cancer.

“I encourage everyone to purchase at least one bag, and maybe even more to remember those who are fighting or remember those no longer with us,” Causey said.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday. The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Luminaria bags can be purchased on the night of the event or online at relayforlife.org/leeal.

