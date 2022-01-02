Drive-through COVID testing offered on Tuesday in Opelika; appointments must be made Monday

Free drive-through COVID tests will be offered on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.

The tests are limited to Alabama residents who are currently experiencing COVID symptoms, and are by appointment only.

Appointments for the Tuesday test must be made on Monday by contacting the East Alabama Health Call Center at 334-528-4968 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Anyone who drives up without an appointment on Tuesday will be turned away.

The testing is being provided through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Public Health, Lee County Emergency Management Agency and East Alabama Health.

Proof of identification is required to match the person’s name with their appointment time. Insurance is not required.

Those being tested will receive same-day or next-day results, depending on the time of the person’s appointment.

As of Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID patients at East Alabama Medical Center had more than tripled, from 10 to 34, since Christmas Day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}