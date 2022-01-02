Drive-through COVID testing offered on Tuesday in Opelika; appointments must be made Monday

Free drive-through COVID tests will be offered on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.
The tests are limited to Alabama residents who are currently experiencing COVID symptoms, and are by appointment only.
Appointments for the Tuesday test must be made on Monday by contacting the East Alabama Health Call Center at 334-528-4968 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Anyone who drives up without an appointment on Tuesday will be turned away.
The testing is being provided through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Public Health, Lee County Emergency Management Agency and East Alabama Health.
Proof of identification is required to match the person’s name with their appointment time. Insurance is not required.
Those being tested will receive same-day or next-day results, depending on the time of the person’s appointment.
As of Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID patients at East Alabama Medical Center had more than tripled, from 10 to 34, since Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, officials at East Alabama Health were urging people with minor symptoms to avoid going to one of their three emergency departments for COVID testing. More than one-third of the visits to these emergency rooms over the past 10 days have been for COVID-related symptoms, limiting the staff’s ability to respond to true medical emergencies.
Testing at emergency departments should be limited to patients with symptoms that cannot be managed with over-the-counter medications and who may require hospitalization, East Alabama Health officials say.
More severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face
Those with minor symptoms who suspect they might have COVID are being advised to contact their primary health care provider or an urgent care facility for a COVID test, but these facilities are seeing high volumes of patients. Tuesday’s drive-through testing has been established to expedite tests and to help alleviate some of the traffic to these facilities.