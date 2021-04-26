EAMC answers common questions about COVID-19, vaccines

East Alabama Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 shot to anyone over the age of 16 at its Community Vaccination Clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall. Despite the successes, locally and nationally, with the vaccination drive, many people still have grave concerns about getting their shot.
East Alabama Medical Center has put together the following Questions and Answers list to address the biggest concerns people are expressing here and elsewhere. The answers have been culled from similar lists on the Centers for Disease Control website.
Question: I know EAMC is giving the Pfizer vaccine, but after the J & J vaccine was pulled temporarily due to severe side effects, I’m not so sure about getting vaccinated now. Should I be concerned?
Answer: The last report said that 15 people out of seven million who took the J & J vaccine experienced severe blood clotting in their legs. While that is 15 too many, we have to remember that COVID-19 has killed more than 550,000 people in the United States and more than three million people worldwide.
To date, unexpected side effects from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been very limited. These two vaccines have been on the market longer and been given to more than 150 million people in the U.S.
Q: I received my first Pfizer dose at the EAMC clinic and had some minor side effects. When the J & J news came out, it worried me, so I canceled my second dose. But one dose is enough to protect me, right?
A: One dose is better than none, but to get as close to the 95 percent effectiveness at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness, it takes two doses. Partial vaccination leaves you more susceptible to the original COVID-19 virus and the mutant strains that are becoming more prevalent throughout the U.S.
Also, it’s important to know that minor side effects are normal; that means your body is responding appropriately to the vaccine.
Q: Most of the older population has been vaccinated. I’m 37 and healthy so I don’t feel the need to be vaccinated. Between people who had COVID-19 and those who are already vaccinated, we’ll achieve 70 percent herd immunity anyway. Is that not right?
A: While seniors and other people with high-risk medical conditions have sought after the vaccine since it was released, our state, country and world cannot simply rely on those populations to get vaccinated.
We have begun seeing the average age of a patient hospitalized with COVID-19 dip since vaccinations began being administered. The average age the past few weeks has been 45.
Furthermore, people who have had COVID-19 and those who have been vaccinated are not two distinctive groups. There is a lot of overlap and the two percentages cannot be combined to reach herd immunity.
Q: What are the most common side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: After getting vaccinated, you might have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection.
Common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling in the arm where you received the shot, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea throughout the rest of the body.
These side effects could affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
Q: How long does protection from a COVID-19 vaccine last?
A: We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people.
If you get COVID-19, you also risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice.
Experts are working to learn more about both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.
Q: Do I need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others if I have gotten two doses of the vaccine?
A: It depends. For now, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without physical distancing or wearing masks with:
• Other people who are fully vaccinated
• Unvaccinated people from one other household, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19
Until more is known, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from other people in other settings, like when they are in public or visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households.
Q: If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.
Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.
If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Q: If I am pregnant, can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: Yes, if you are pregnant, you might choose to be vaccinated. Based on how COVID-19 vaccines work, experts think they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant.
However, there are currently limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people because these vaccines have not been widely studied in pregnant people. Systems are in place to continue to monitor vaccine safety, and so far, they have not identified any specific safety concerns for pregnant people.
Clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people are underway or planned.
Q: Can I get vaccinated for COVID-19 while I am currently sick with COVID-19?
A: No. People with COVID-19 who have symptoms should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation; those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated.