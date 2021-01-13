EAMC begins vaccinating residents age 75 and older

Chambers, Lee and Macon County residents age 75 and older are beginning to receive their COVID-19 vaccines from EAMC.

“We will have given around 300 first doses to this group by Friday,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We already had a lot of the time slots for this week filled because of our employees coming back for their second dose. We’re currently able to give about 300 shots a day, so we will be ramping up vaccinations to senior adults next week.”

EAMC received 2,515 COVID-19 vaccination requests since opening up the vaccine to residents age 75 and older last Friday, the hospital said.

EAMC officials remind residents of Lee, Macon and Chambers counties who are age 75 and older to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the following link: https://apps.eamc.org/Secure/VaccineRegistration.

“Family or friends can complete the request form for the patient in just a matter of minutes,” a release from EAMC reads. “Once you submit the form, the site will take you to a confirmation page.”

