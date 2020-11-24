EAMC "bracing for impact" as virus hospitalizations remain steady, local cases rise

EAMC tested 98 people Monday due to testing requests related to travel with 16 people testing positive. The positivity rate was 16.3 percent for Monday.

“It’s important to remember that testing conducted by EAMC through its 528-SICK call center only accounts for about 20 percent of new positive cases each week,” a release from EAMC reads. “While EAMC reported 51 new cases last week, a total of 251 new cases was reported for Lee County.”

Local numbers

The number of new COVID-19 continued its significant rise throughout the weekend in east Alabama.

ADPH reported 61 new virus cases in Chambers County, 181 in Lee County, 32 in Macon County, 63 in Russell County and 51 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.

The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks also rose in almost every east Alabama county during the weekend, a trend that has continued since late October. Chambers County’s average rose from about 14 cases on Friday to about 15.1 on Tuesday, according to ADPH data.

Macon County’s average rose from about 6.2 cases on Friday to about 7.1 cases on Tuesday. Russell County’s average slightly rose from about 11.3 cases on Friday to about 11.6 cases on Tuesday.