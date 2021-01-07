EAMC breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for seventh time in 11 days

It was another day, another COVID-19 hospitalization record broken for East Alabama Medical Center on Thursday.
There were 85 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, the highest number of virus patients hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there were 20 virus patients on ventilators, two less than the hospital’s ventilator usage record of 22 set back in April 2020.
Thursday’s COVID-19 hospitalization record breaks Wednesday’s record of 80 virus patients hospitalized. EAMC has broken a COVID-19 hospitalization record seven times since Dec. 28, 2020, data shows.
Hospital officials said Wednesday they are worried hospitalizations could reach 90-100 by the end of January.