EAMC clinic needs volunteers; COVID-19 infections continue recent pace

Calling it “petty vandalism,” Arnold said he first noticed the sign’s disappearance earlier this week. He said its being stolen could be connected to a “right of passage” for college students. Road Tunes Custom Musical Roads, the Auburn-based company behind the musical road, shared the news Wednesday afternoon across its social media channels. “ALERT: someone has stolen the #WarEagleRoad sign!!! Please help us get it back... spread the word to @AuburnTigers, @AuburnU, the whole #AuburnFamily and everyone who loves our #WarEagle #musicalroad,” Road Tunes wrote on Twitter. Arnold said he does not consider the sign or the road his “piece of art,” instead calling it university property. Two “War Eagle Road” signs stand near the 154-feet musical road. The identical sign following the road remained adhered to its post late Thursday morning. The sign’s disappearance follows a stolen sign from
, an Auburn independent bookstore, wine and coffee shop, on Friday, May 1.
Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic needs volunteers.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.
Citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. There are 300 time slots per day. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
East Alabama Medical Center announced earlier this week that the clinic will shift to afternoon hours starting May 24. The new schedule is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
State, local numbersThe Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Lee County reported 22 new cases. Russell County had 16 new cases. Chambers County reported four new cases. Tallapoosa County had two new cases and Macon County reported no new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 530,011 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Those numbers in east Alabama, as of Thursday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,765 confirmed, 1,794 probable, 3,559 combined
Lee County – 8,824 confirmed, 7,020 probable, 15,844 combined
Macon County – 1,247 confirmed, 339 probable, 1,586 combined
Russell County – 3,262 confirmed, 1,138 probable, 4,400 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,832 confirmed, 1,174 probable, 4,006 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 23, 1
Lee County — 113, 1
Macon County — 11, 0
Russell County — 51, 0
Tallapoosa County — 50, 1
As of Thursday, there have been 10,916 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 169 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.