EAMC COVID-19 clinic could use more volunteers

Volunteers are needed at East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Auburn.

Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Roberts told the Opelika-Auburn News Thursday that the clinic could use more people willing to chat with vaccine recipients, wipe down surfaces and do other chores. The clinic is expected to remain open into May and there are several half-day and full-shifts available, as vaccinations open up to everyone over the age of 16 and recipients come back through for their second shots.

Roberts said interested volunteers should call Auburn United Methodist Church at 334-826-8800 to get more information.

“This is so much fun … these volunteers are so excited because they want to be a part of something,” said Roberts. “I feel like people have been in their homes for a year, been apart from people. I think they feel like, ‘This is something I can do to contribute, to help get to end the pandemic.’”

