EAMC COVID-19 clinic could use more volunteers

Volunteers are needed at East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Auburn.
Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Roberts told the Opelika-Auburn News Thursday that the clinic could use more people willing to chat with vaccine recipients, wipe down surfaces and do other chores. The clinic is expected to remain open into May and there are several half-day and full-shifts available, as vaccinations open up to everyone over the age of 16 and recipients come back through for their second shots.
Roberts said interested volunteers should call Auburn United Methodist Church at 334-826-8800 to get more information.
“This is so much fun … these volunteers are so excited because they want to be a part of something,” said Roberts. “I feel like people have been in their homes for a year, been apart from people. I think they feel like, ‘This is something I can do to contribute, to help get to end the pandemic.’”
COVID numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 464 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama Thursday, up over 100 cases from the previous day. Lee County reported 12 new cases. Macon County had two new cases, Russell County had 11 new cases, Chambers County reported three new cases and Tallapoosa reported four new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 517,916 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday:
Chambers County – 1,737 confirmed, 1,757 probable, 3,494 combined
Lee County – 8,655 confirmed, 6,825 probable, 15,480 combined
Macon County – 1,219 confirmed, 326 probable, 1,545 combined
Russell County – 3,220 confirmed, 1,041 probable, 4,261 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,771 confirmed, 1,118 probable, 3,889 combined
New cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Thursday:
Chambers County — 3
Lee County — 12
Macon County — 2
Russell County — 11
Tallapoosa County — 3
As of Monday, there have been 10,675 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 37 from Russell County and 147 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccinations are now open to anyone over the age of 16. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.eastalcovidvaccine.com.