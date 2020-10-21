EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, officials warn of virus complacency

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center are back on the decline after the hospital had its third peak during the pandemic and hospital officials are reminding residents to practice virus precautions.
“With the lower case count in the community, that helps keep the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations down,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “That points to a belief that people in the community are following the key guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask when unable to social distance and washing their hands.”
There were 24 virus patients hospitalized on Tuesday, the lowest total in about six weeks. EAMC’s highest total number of virus patients hospitalized during its third peak was 40 on Oct. 9. The hospital saw its largest decline of patients during the past six days when hospitalization fell from 37 to 24, according to hospital data.
EAMC’s positivity rate among COVID-19 tests in the community also fell for the seventh straight week. The hospital system tested 322 individuals from Oct. 12-16, of which 21 were positive. The positivity rate fell to 6.5 percent from the previous week’s rate of 7.8 percent, according to hospital data.
Atkinson also cautioned area residents against being complacent with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Alabama is one of the few states with cases that are flat or declining, but with many states in the U.S. seeing significant increases, it’s important to remain vigilant in the colder months ahead when people spend more time together indoors,” he said.
Auburn University
Auburn University on Tuesday reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases on its campuses since students returned in August, and now campus health officials are looking forward to the future.
The university said that 11 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Oct. 18. The school also reported a 0.48 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.
“We are focused on finishing the semester strong,” said Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic. “Nov. 24, obviously, is the in-person date but you still have finals. This is very doable, very reachable and the things that we need to continue to do include wearing your mask, physically socially distancing, sanitizing your hands and finally, limiting your interactions with other people and keeping your social bubble to a minimum.”
All of the cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,395 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.
The university said 16 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Oct. 11. It also reported a 0.25 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.
Auburn University tested 419 people through the sentinel testing program last week. A total of 2,716 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.
Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
Auburn City Schools
The number of new reported COVID-19 cases within Auburn City Schools remains steady.
The school system reported three cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) during the week of Oct. 12-16. An additional 26 students and staff members were quarantined due to potential close-contact exposure, Auburn City Schools said in a Sunday news release.
Last week’s numbers were similar when compared to the previous week’s numbers. Auburn City Schools reported five confirmed virus cases during the week of Oct. 5-9. An additional 11 students and staff members were quarantined during the same timeframe due to potential close-contact exposure.
Auburn City Schools continues to ask parents and guardians of students to be the first line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 by screening their student(s) daily for virus symptoms.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties continue to rise in many east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
ADPH reported 41 new virus cases in Chambers County, 61 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 16 in Russell County and 37 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day during the past two weeks rose in Chambers, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Monday. Lee County and Macon County were the only east Alabama counties to see averages decline.
Chambers County averaged about six new cases on Wednesday and averaged seven new cases on Monday.
Russell County’s average rose from about 6.7 new virus cases on Wednesday to about 7.14 cases on Monday.
Tallapoosa County averaged about 5.21 new cases on Wednesday and about 5.57 on Monday, according to ADPH data.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks among east Alabama counties, despite its average dropping. The county is averaging about 22 new virus cases during the past two weeks, down from Wednesday’s average of about 24.3 cases.
“Current trends in Auburn and the Lee County area is that we’re still pretty low,” Kam said. “Across the state there are signs that there are new cases that are starting to bump up.”
There were 4,219 confirmed cases and 2,230 probable cases for a combined total of 6,449 cases in Lee County as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 938 confirmed, 363 probable, 1,301 combined
- Macon County – 466 confirmed, 62 probable, 528 combined
- Russell County – 1,768 confirmed, 137 probable, 1,905 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,059 confirmed, 227 probable, 1,286 combined
There were 153,106 confirmed virus cases and 21,512 probable cases as of Tuesday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 174,528.
There were 2,633 confirmed deaths and 172 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,633 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 52 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 85 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 172 probable deaths, three are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, three from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
