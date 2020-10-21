EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, officials warn of virus complacency

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center are back on the decline after the hospital had its third peak during the pandemic and hospital officials are reminding residents to practice virus precautions.

“With the lower case count in the community, that helps keep the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations down,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “That points to a belief that people in the community are following the key guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask when unable to social distance and washing their hands.”

There were 24 virus patients hospitalized on Tuesday, the lowest total in about six weeks. EAMC’s highest total number of virus patients hospitalized during its third peak was 40 on Oct. 9. The hospital saw its largest decline of patients during the past six days when hospitalization fell from 37 to 24, according to hospital data.

EAMC’s positivity rate among COVID-19 tests in the community also fell for the seventh straight week. The hospital system tested 322 individuals from Oct. 12-16, of which 21 were positive. The positivity rate fell to 6.5 percent from the previous week’s rate of 7.8 percent, according to hospital data.

Atkinson also cautioned area residents against being complacent with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.