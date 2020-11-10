EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate rise

East Alabama Medical Center logged its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in nearly a month on Tuesday. Hospitalizations also rose by nine in five days.

There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, the highest since 30 patients were hospitalized on Oct. 15-16, according to hospital data.

“We have been spared a little over the past month or so, while many areas of the state have been increasing, but are now trending upward a little” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website — which includes all new cases in the community, not just through EAMC — we have seen higher numbers the past two weeks compared to the three previous weeks.”

Atkinson added that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama were at 1,206 Tuesday morning, the highest total since 1,201 on Aug. 19.

Atkinson also noted that based on the number of new COVID-19 cases in the community during the past two weeks, there is a steady increase in cases within Lee County.

“These are not sharp increases, but slow increases in community cases lead to slow increases in hospitalizations, and that’s where we find ourselves now,” said Atkinson.