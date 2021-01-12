 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall
0 comments
alert top story

EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS GRAPH

East Alabama Medical Center released this graphic Tuesday showing the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at its campuses. 

 East Alabama Medical Center

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall on Tuesday.

There were 88 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Tuesday, down two from Monday’s record total of 90 patients. Additionally, 16 patients were on ventilators, hospital data shows.

Tuesday marked the seventh consecutive day of COVID-19 hospitalizations at or above 80 patients. The last time EAMC had less than 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized was on Jan. 5, data shows.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hospital officials feared last week that COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90 or 100 by the end of January. EAMC already tallied 90 virus patients hospitalized on Monday.

There were 3,076 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized at 107 hospitals in Alabama on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said Monday that it’s important that people limit their exposure to others outside their immediate households to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“In particular, please refrain from familiar settings such as extended family or friends where you are more likely to let your guard down by not wearing a mask or social distancing,” he said. “That seems to be where more cases have been originating as opposed to stores where people do tend to wear a mask and keep some distance.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert