EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall on Tuesday.

There were 88 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Tuesday, down two from Monday’s record total of 90 patients. Additionally, 16 patients were on ventilators, hospital data shows.

Tuesday marked the seventh consecutive day of COVID-19 hospitalizations at or above 80 patients. The last time EAMC had less than 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized was on Jan. 5, data shows.

Hospital officials feared last week that COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90 or 100 by the end of January. EAMC already tallied 90 virus patients hospitalized on Monday.

There were 3,076 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized at 107 hospitals in Alabama on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said Monday that it’s important that people limit their exposure to others outside their immediate households to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“In particular, please refrain from familiar settings such as extended family or friends where you are more likely to let your guard down by not wearing a mask or social distancing,” he said. “That seems to be where more cases have been originating as opposed to stores where people do tend to wear a mask and keep some distance.”

