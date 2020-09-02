EAMC COVID-19 positivity rate rises to over 30 percent

EAMC update

EAMC had three straight days of no new COVID-19 admissions through the emergency department, which helped bring the total number of virus-related hospitalizations down to 20 on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s hospitalizations is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since June 27 when 19 patients were hospitalized, according to hospital data.

“We were averaging around three new admissions a day back in July, and sometimes as many as six,” Atkinson said. “More recently, that number had dropped to one or two, but to have zero for three straight days is really good news. But it’s important to remember that our census was consistently in the 20's from May 4 to July 4 and three weeks later, we were at 62.”

EAMC officials are pleading with community members to be proactive as the Labor Day weekend approaches to help keep COVID-19 hospitalizations down and limit the spread of the virus.

“We cannot afford to let our guard down again,” Atkinson said. “We want everyone to enjoy their weekend, but to do so responsibly. Take the appropriate steps that we all know by now are key to reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

ADPH numbers