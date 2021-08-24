EAMC doctor: Ventilator use rising because Delta variant 'seems to be making patients sicker'

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Tuesday from 74 to 77 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, while COVID patients on ventilators remained at 16 for the third straight day.

Seven days ago, 62 patients at EAMC were hospitalized with COVID and six of them were on ventilators. That’s a one-week increase of 24% for hospitalizations and 167% for patients on ventilators.

The most COVID patients on ventilators since the start of the pandemic was 22 from April 3-5 of 2020, as EAMC approached its first peak.

Two weeks ago, on Aug. 10, EAMC had 44 COVID patients hospitalized but only one on a ventilator.

At the time, Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, pointed to the average age of COVID-19 patients, which was dropping. “Prior to vaccines being available,” he said, “the majority of our patients were 65 and older and therefore more likely to have health issues that—when combined with COVID-19—can make it difficult for their body to keep up.”

Roberts said people in the 65-and-up age group had been more willing to accept the vaccine as soon as it became available than other age groups.